At an event in the concentration camp memorial in Dachau, Söder took on an SPD member of the Bundestag. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

According to a report, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder caused displeasure at an event in the Dachau concentration camp. He is accused of using the event for the election campaign.

Dachau – exchange of blows in the concentration camp memorial in Dachau: The event marking the 90th anniversary of the opening is overshadowed by a political dispute. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and the director of the Bavarian Memorials Foundation Karl Freller (CSU) will address the debate about the lack of funding for the memorial at the opening.

This triggers resentment among some guests, like them Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) reported. Allegations that the event was used for the benefit of the election campaign are also directed against the Union politicians. And then Söder also takes on SPD member of the Bundestag Michael Schrodi.

Prime Minister Söder takes on SPD politicians in the Dachau concentration camp memorial

At the start of the event, Freller is to give a greeting. Freller uses the speech to express his disappointment with the federal government. He also takes up the accusation of the Bavarian state government that it was left alone by the federal government in the pending renovation of the Dachau and Flossenbürg memorials.

Against the background of the commemoration event, which politicians, relatives of former prisoners and religious representatives have come to, the thematization seems a bit strange. When Schrodi points out that this is not an election campaign event, Söder reacts immediately. “Now be quiet and pull yourself together,” hissed the Prime Minister, who recently promised Ukraine more help, to Schrodi.

Söder and Bavaria’s Minister of Education in Dachau: Did you use the event for the election campaign?

Freller justified the discussion of the dispute by saying that he and the Bavarian Minister of Education Michael Piazolo (free voters) received an open letter on Monday from the Greens in the state parliament. This raised the question of why the foundation and the state government had ignored the advice of the Federal Minister of State for Culture. Errors in the application process are written that “do not do justice to the importance of the memorial”.

The fact that shortly before such a memorial day the media was full of such accusations that it was not clean, said Freller. The letter was “an attack on the professionalism and diligence of my employees,” he was quoted as saying SZ. Freller’s response to the conflict causes incomprehension among some visitors to the memorial event. Andrea Halbritter, granddaughter of a Dachau prisoner, accuses the CSU of having used the day for “election campaign purposes”. Halbritter knew from the memorial that they were still waiting for commitments from the state government.

The dispute over the lack of funding for the memorial in Dachau has been going on for months

The dispute over the lack of funding for the concentration camp memorial in Dachau has been going on for months. The Bavarian Minister of Education Piazolo had according to the SZ applied to the Federal Minister of State for Culture, Claudia Roth (Greens), for funding of around 31.5 million euros for the renovation and new conception. This application was rejected, with Roth pointing out that it had simply been addressed to the wrong place.

Roth also explained that the affected funding guideline was set up exclusively for conceptual work and only had a total volume of five million euros. The Bavarian applicants have already been “repeatedly informed verbally and in writing”. Other federal funding instruments should be considered for the extensive structural measures requested. The Bavarian Ministry of Culture and the Bavarian Memorials Foundation contradicted this representation. Until the negative answer to the funding application in mid-March, one was not repeatedly informed from Berlin, reported the SZ. (bohy)