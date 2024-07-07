Restrictions on departures of aircraft have been lifted at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg

Restrictions on aircraft departures have been lifted at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, reports RIA News.

The airport is operating normally again for the reception and departure of aircraft, the press service of the company managing the airport told the agency. They noted that takeoff and landing did not take place for less than 20 minutes. Three aircraft were sent to alternate airfields, the company added.

Earlier, restrictions on aircraft departures were introduced at Pulkovo due to thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong crosswinds.