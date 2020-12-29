Bollywood’s Fukrey Boy i.e. Pulkit Samrat is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Pulkit Samrat has given many superhit films so far in his film career. Pulkit Samrat has often acted in comedy films. Not only did he work in the lead role, but also won the hearts of the audience with small appearances. Pulkit Samrat is known for comedy and romantic films. Pulkit Samrat, with his comedy style, has made a place in the hearts of people in a very short time and is seen working in a few different films every year.

Let us tell you, Pulkit Samrat was born on 29 December 1983 in New Delhi. Pulkit started his film career with a modeling assignment. After some time Pulkit Samrat shifted to Mumbai to dream of becoming an actor and started trying his luck. Pulkit Samrat got an opportunity to work in the TV serial ‘Kikki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in 2005 and it started his career there. She has so far given many superhit films like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Fukrey Returns’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

At the same time, Pulkit Samrat married Shweta Rohira in the year 2014. After which they got divorced a year later in 2015. Let me tell you, Shweta Rohira is Salman Khan’s slang sister. Also, Shweta was also accused that Pulkit left her because of Yami Gautam.