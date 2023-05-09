The Washington Post, the New York Times and the AP news agency won the best-known journalism award. She received the Pulitzer Prize primarily for her reporting from Ukraine.

The photo of the injured pregnant woman being evacuated in Mariuopol, taken by AP photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, went viral. Image: dpa

DThe Washington Post and New York Times newspapers and the AP news agency have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for their reporting on restrictions on US attrition rights and the war in Ukraine. The Washington Post’s Caroline Kitchener received what is arguably the world’s most famous journalistic award on Monday for her reporting on a woman who gave birth to twins because of abortion rights restrictions in the United States.

The New York Times won in the international reporting category “for its unflinching coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including an eight-month investigation into Ukrainian deaths in the city of Bucha.”

AP honored the jury for its visual and written reporting from the heavily contested Ukrainian city of Mariupol, long after other news organizations had left the location. The 107th Pulitzer Prizes were announced by Administrator Marjorie Miller.

Fifteen of the Pulitzer Prize’s 23 categories are dedicated to journalistic work, from investigative stories to photos to cartoons. The award is also given for literature, music and theatre. The winners are determined by a jury based at New York’s Columbia University.