WASHINGTON. The explosion in the Nord Stream submarine gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea was a secret operation ordered by the White House and carried out by the CIA: American investigative journalist (Pulitzer Prize) Seymour Hersh reveals it on his blog, according to which last June divers of the The US Navy, using a NATO military exercise as a cover, planted explosives along pipelines which were detonated three months later. Hersh – whose revelations were picked up by some international media – cites a source with direct knowledge of the plan but also reports the denial of the White House and the CIA. “This is completely false and a total fabrication,” said Adrienne Watson, a White House spokeswoman. “That claim is completely and utterly false,” echoed Tammy Thorp, a spokeswoman for the CIA.

