Christian Pulisic already in shape… Milan. The American from Chelsea, target of the Rossoneri, signed a brace in the USA-Mexico 3-0, crackling semi-final of the Concacaf Nations League (which finished with four expelled, two from each side), escorting the American national team to the final with Canada.

The very personal display of the Chelsea winger began after 22′, with a breakaway on the left, three Mexicans jumped and a shot just high in front of the goalkeeper. Shortly afterwards, a weak free-kick saved by Ochoa before the 1-0 goal, in the 37th minute, a winning left foot after American maneuvering action. The show continued with the 2-0 in the 2nd minute: above all the second goal was prized for its teamwork, with McKennie opening up on the right for Tim Weah — son of the former AC Milan player George — low cross and Pulisic’s winning foray . Then it was “far west”, with the two reds to the Mexican Montes for a killer intervention on Balogun — followed by Inter — on his international debut, and to the former Juventus player McKennie who wanted to take justice into his own hands by attacking the Mexican. Pepi’s 3-0 in the 33rd minute after a Var intervention closed the game and opened up further jitters which resulted in two more reds in Arteaga and Dest for another fight. As if the four expelled weren’t enough, the Mexican fans also started singing homophobic chants in the final, with the game temporarily suspended.