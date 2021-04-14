The Chelsea achieved in the Sánchez-Pizjuán the classification for the Champions League semi-finals nine years later. The team of Thomas Tuchel beat Porto in the tie in Seville and they will face Real Madrid or Liverpool in the penultimate round of the best international club competition. The Portuguese team won 0-1 in the second leg thanks to Taremi’s goal, but it was not enough to overcome the 0-2 of the first leg.

Even though his team was defeated, Christian pulisic was voted best player of the match by the UEFA. The American attacker was a headache for the Porto defense and, after an irregular season, he is beginning to find his place in the Tuchel team. He has started four of the last six games and has scored in the last two Premier games.

Against Porto, the American once again showed that he is a player of a high level and is prepared to be important in the ‘blue’ team. Pulisic received 11 fouls during the match. A historical figure that not reached in the Champions League since 2011, when Messi was the subject of the same number of infractions against Real Madrid. To this we must add that Porto committed 20 fouls, that is, the attacker suffered 55% of the Portuguese infringements. At Chelsea, no player suffered so many fouls since 2015, year in which Hazard suffered the same against Stoke City.

This curious statistic did nothing more than demonstrate the danger that Pulisic carried throughout the entire match. He made 3 shots, won 16 duels, made 2 key passes and completed the 3 dribbles he attempted.

An uncertain future?

His journey through the British Isles has not been easy for Pulisic. Chelsea got ahead of other great Europeans and He signed him in January 2019 for around 65 million euros from Borussia Dortmund. In his first season it was difficult for him to enter Frank Lampard’s eleven and, when he did, he was injured for three months.

CHELSEA FC



This season, the 2020/2021, he also started it injured and was until December without being a regular starter. The arrival of Thomas tuchel, who was already his coach in Dortmund, it seemed that he was going to return the title to him. Nothing could be further from the truth. The little continuity in various sections of the campaign they put him on the exit ramp. Now, ‘Captain America’ wants to show his level and bring joy to Londoners.