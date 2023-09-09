For someone like him who was looking for redemption, there couldn’t have been a better start to the season. Christian Pulisic is one of the new heroes of the Rossoneri people, and it couldn’t be different given his impact: three games as a starter, two goals, the best average rating of the squad (a very luxurious 7.16). But above all an agile and quick understanding of what Pioli asks of him, facilitated by being one of the new signings who arrived first at Milanello.

For Christian a new life, a rebirth after a declining trend at Chelsea which had reached the point of no return. The desire to return to his level is immense and Milan arrived at the right time: needs on both sides that created the perfect alchemy. It is therefore not surprising that since the withdrawal of the US national team, the Rossoneri playmaker has said important words for the Devil: “For me it’s a beautiful thing, a nice restart. It was certainly the right moment, I’m having fun playing. Now I just have to continue and I am very enthusiastic about the future at Milan.”