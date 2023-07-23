The Rossoneri full-back spoke to the press room from Los Angeles: “The last year didn’t go well, coming here was the right choice. I’ll give 100%”

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin – Los Angeles (USA)

Pulisic on the pitch: “Playing for Milan is an honor. I really like the players who have arrived in this market.” Pulisic in the early days of Italy: “The food is super and it’s a little hotter than in London. Now I want to enter the culture, speak the language, get to know the people… if you speak Italian they respect you more. I think it will be important to be myself.” Pulisic the American: “Tomorrow there will be people I know at the stadium, it will be special.”

role and pegs — Christian Pulisic for Milan on this July 22nd is all this and much more, much more than a footballer. Captain America is the frontman of the team that tomorrow will play the first real game of the season. Not just any, Milan-Real Madrid in Pasadena. CP will play on the left as in the first friendly against Lumezzane, a position he likes, and has clear ideas: "The coach asks me to be aggressive, direct, score goals. That's why I'm here, I can't wait to get started". A press conference is not the place to reveal secrets but Pulisic's first impact with Milan seems excellent: "Conversations with clubs and managers have been a great reason for coming here. The fact that Tomori, Giroud, Loftus-Cheek are there helped. I hope Milan is the right decision at the right time." The red thread, from Pennsylvania where he was born to Los Angeles, is clear: "Playing as a pro in Europe was my dream to play, I used to watch games with dad as a child. Playing for Milan is special."

FURLANI — "I read that a boy from the American national team has just signed for us…" Giorgio Furlani, the Rossoneri's CEO, joked shortly before the presentation conference of the former Chelsea winger. Before letting Pulisic speak, Furlani spoke of the importance of being part of the Soccer Champions Tour 2023, where the Rossoneri will challenge Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona. "Thanks to the organizers of the tournament for inviting us. This is a great event, we can play with some of the best teams out there. We are here because the United States is the largest sports market in the world, soccer is growing and it is an important market for us. We have 16 fan clubs in North America, 13 in the US, two in California. We hope to welcome many fans. Our ownership is American, works with sports entertainment, media and culture. And Los Angeles is the capital of it all. We have been missing from this city for 5 years, we would like to go back often".