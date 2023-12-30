Milan, Pioli: “I never thought it could be the last”

“We won well, we could have scored a few more goals and we could have done better, we need to find that continuity over the 95 minutes to find a higher standard. The boys were very good and very attentive, Sassuolo concedes a lot but it can hurt. The group is cohesive, compact, has never given in to difficulties and wants to overcome them”, the words of Stefano Pioli at the end of Milan-Sassuolo. The Rossoneri won 3 important points in the last match of 2023 thanks to a goal by Captain America Cristian Pulisic (well unmarked in the area by Bennacer, despite Tressoldi's deflection) in front of 70,385 spectators (1,984,564.00 euros in takings).



On the Milan group: “I believe that the skills of a coach are to understand his own team, a few years ago I was a torment for them, between videos and tactics, now I leave them very free because I trust them, the sense of responsibility and belonging, the respect towards the club and the coach. I'm not saying that I don't do anything anymore, but that I step aside a bit and let them manage certain moments.” Pioli on the relationship with the company: “In a very banal and simple way, as long as I'm here it's because the club has faith in my ideas and my work. I've never had different sensations, then I understand everything because I'm no longer a kid. At Milan, if you don't win … I understand that my position may also be at risk, but this thing has never entered my head, I never thought it could be the last game. We will have to focus on doing better in 2024 than in 2023.”

Milan, Pioli: “Boos to Leao with affection. He is certainly not yet in the best condition after the injury”

“Bennacer further forward because he feels very comfortable there, he and Pulisic could have been a good couple like Loftus and Leao on the left. At the beginning we forced a few balls but only precision was missing to hurt Sassuolo. Luckily then there was Isma's assist which allowed Pulisic to score the decisive goal”, explains Stefano Pioli to Sky. On the (few and ungenerous) whistles for Rafael Leao (arriving from the red and green sectors): “I believe they were whistles of affection and esteem knowing the qualities of the player, a certain level is always expected. He is certainly not in the best condition yet after the injurytoday he won one-on-one minus but he also knows that he can and must improve.”

Do we quickly go from idols to targets? “I'm fine, because I work with a fantastic group and I've always had the trust of the club. if we remove Gasperini and Allegri, there are not many situations in which one remains at a high level in a club for many years. Then in any case we talk about results, we had a great journey up to the scudetto, there is no going back from there. But there are other teams, like Liverpool, who struggled last year. We have changed a lot but I am the first to say that we can do more. I'm not depressed or belittled, it's part of the game. It seems strange to me then, you compliment me and then I hear about criticism, where does it come from? I believe the team can do well and make the season a positive one.”

Milan-Sassuolo, Florenzi: “We all come out with our tongues hanging out”

Alessandro Florenzi spoke to Sky's microphones from the San Siro lawn at the end of Milan-Sassuolo, a match won 1-0 by the Rossoneri thanks to a goal by Christian Pulisic: “Whoever talks about us doesn't matter, I spoke in the circle, Kjaer he spoke inside together with Olly. Today we all go out with our tongues hanging out, you can see, when you leave the field with your head held high knowing you have given everything it is already a victory. The group goes straight on its way, we play for Milan, the coach has given us a lot of freedom in the sense of “take responsibility”, not in the sense of “do what you want”. Sometimes he also needs to go to hell to grow up.

(Lapresse photo)



“It's a delicate period because it's not possible to go on a winning streak, it's not possible to take Milan to where they deserve, but we'll see at the end of the season – continues Florenzi – Today I never had to overlap, to contain Berardi who scored I don't know how many goals on the restart. Now let's recharge our batteries, or rather, whoever made the calendars recharges them, we don't: they will celebrate, we are in bed at midnight but that's okay”

Milan, Florenzi: “Are you booing Leao? Rafa is strong, he has tough shoulders”

Were you surprised by the booing at Leao? Florenzi is asked by Dazn: “Well, I'll tell you the truth. Do you want to know the truth? I had other things to think about than the booing for Leao, I'll tell you the honest truth (laughs, ed.). I'm sure that Rafa has the strong shoulders to take these boos which for them (the fans, ed.) were deserved. But Rafa is strong, he has hard shoulders and behind him he has a team ready to push him beyond and transform, because he is the strongest player we have, these little whistles into big applause.”

Milan, Algeria inflexible: Bennacer leaves before Cagliari. Ok Nigeria: Chukwueze will be in the Italian Cup

Good and bad news at Milan regarding the national teams involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, namely Chukwueze and Bennacer: the Rossoneri club had asked Nigeria and Algeria to be able to “retain” the two players also for the Italian Cup match in January 2 against Cagliari. Algeria did not grant an extension for Bennacer, while Nigeria gave the OK for Chukwueze, who will join his teammates in the national team after playing for Milan on Tuesday. Both players had given their full willingness to delay their departure.

Pulisic knocks out Sassuolo, Milan returns to victory and strengthens their 3rd place

After the last-gasp equalizer achieved in Salerno, Milan returned to victory at San Siro by beating Sassuolo 1-0, under the eyes of Van Basten present in the stands, thanks to a goal by Pulisic in the 14th minute of the second half. With these three points the Rossoneri rise to 36 points, strengthening their third place in the standings, where they have a three point advantage over fourth place Fiorentina and 9 points behind leaders Inter. The bad moment continues for the Neroverdi who suffer their fourth defeat in the last five games and remain stuck in 16th place with 16 points, just two more than the relegation zone.

From the first minutes Milan started with their foot pressed on the accelerator. In the 3rd minute Leao frees himself on the left and puts it in the middle, but is offside, in the 7th minute another opportunity for Milan with an attempt by Loftus-Cheek from the edge of the area, after having recovered the ball: Henrique saves. In the 9th minute Pioli's team scores with Bennacer after a shot from outside by Reijnders, but he is offside and we restart from 0-0. Milan continues to insist and moves to the advanced front several times. In the quarter of an hour, Leao crosses to the far post, but none of his teammates are there. In the 23rd minute following a corner Bennacer jumps a couple of opponents, lets the left foot go and hits the outside of the net.

In the 26th minute Milan again, Bennacer serves Leao but the Portuguese's shot is deflected for a corner by Consigli. Shortly after the half hour another goal was disallowed for the home team. Leao scores but is offside.

In the 34th minute Sassuolo threatened for the first time with Berardi who shot from outside with his left foot, but Maignan deflected it over the crossbar. In the 43rd free kick won by Bennacer. Florenzi goes to the ball and hits Erlic on the barrier. Immediately afterwards it's a corner kick for the Rossoneri: he beats Florenzi, but Consigli anticipates Pulisic and the opportunity for the Rossoneri disappears.

Sassuolo got off to a good start at the start of the second half and tried to break the deadlock with Toljan in the 6th minute: the German cut in from the right and tried with his left foot but Maignan saved. After two minutes Milan responds with a right-footed shot from Florenzi after an attempt by Reijnders: the ball ends up high, over the crossbar. In the 14th minute the Rossoneri broke the deadlock: a nice pass from Bennacer for Pulisic who beat Consigli to score his sixth goal in Serie A.

At 18' double substitution for Pioli, Jovic and Adli come on instead of Giroud and Bennacer. In the 25th minute Berardi was injured and asked to be replaced: Castillejo came on. In the 28th minute Sassuolo flared up with Laurienté looking for the goal, but Maignan didn't let himself be surprised. One minute later, 18-year-old Kevin Zeroli, captain of the Primavera and quality midfielder, made his debut in Serie A. Loftus-Cheek out. At 36' Pioli runs out of substitutions: Leao out, Chukwueze comes on, Simic also on the pitch in place of Kjaer. In the final, Sassuolo tries to force themselves in search of an equalizer but fails to be dangerous in the Maignan area.

Kevin Zeroli, debut in Milan-Sassuolo for the young Rossoneri talent (photo Lapresse)



