Genoa-Milan 0-1, Pulisic goal. Then Maignan was sent off and Giroud the goalkeeper saved the result

Milan victorious at Marassi against Genoa: towards the end of a match that was unable to break the deadlock from 0-0, the Rossoneri scored the lead with Pulisic in the 86th minute. The ranking therefore changes on the Saturday ahead of the eighth matchday of Serie A, after the stoppage imposed by Bologna on Inter at San Siro (2-2 in the afternoon): Milan is now at the top with 21 points, Inter follows on 19 and Juventus, thanks to a clear 2-0 in the Mole derby against Torino, on 17. Match marked by a disconcerting finish, with Maignan expelled for dangerous exit, Giroud on goal, and Genoa’s free kick (deflected) which ends up on the crossbar. Subsequently, great low exit from Giroud who saves Milan. Immediately afterwards, Martinez was also sent off on the Genoa side, another empty net to be filled in an emergency. In the first half three chances for the Rossoneri, in the 3rd minute with Okafor, in the 16th minute with Florenzi, in the 28th minute with Theo Hernandez. An opportunity instead for Genoa, who sends the ball high with Frendrup. In the 65th minute Milan came close to taking the lead: Florenzi headed the ball near the goal, a great header from Leao but Martinez dived and denied it. In the 78th minute Ekuban tries for Genoa, this attempt also doesn’t find the target even from close range.

Pulisic knocks out Genoa, great goal from Captain America and Milan beats Inter (photo Lapresse)



Pulisic then broke the deadlock in the 86th minute, given a good lead by Musah, 0-1 which did not change despite the long consultation with the VAR for a possible handballthe monstrous injury time (15 minutes) also due to the final episodes and the frenzied attacks by Gilardino’s team, including one who commits and injures Maignan after a heavy contact with Ekuban, dangerous exit with his knee and expulsion for the Rossoneri goalkeeper. Center forward Olivier Giroud goes in goalwho in the final seconds is the protagonist of a providential low exit that saves the possible goal for the rossoblu.

Milan, Pioli: “Giroud between the posts is the image of our mentality”

“A final like this is difficult to remember, it was a particular match in which we struggled but we believed in it. Great credit to the players who finished this period in the best possible way, playing a match with a mentality and desire to win”, the words of Stefano Pioli after the one-nil victory on the Genoa pitch with a goal from Pulisic. Olivier Giroud was decisive as he went on goal in injury time after Maignan’s dismissal: “I like to think that what he did is part of our mentality, that is, the desire to always try. Pulisic wanted to go on goal, then we were lucky on the crossbar, but what makes me happiest is the desire of this group.”

After the 5-1 defeat in the derby, Milan had a great reaction by reaching first and overtaking Inter at the top of the table: “The growth of this team is the most important thing. To win we have always had to play better than our opponents, while now we manage to win even some challenges in which we are not brilliant. It is an important aspect of growth because by playing every three days the dirty matches come often. Winning tonight, struggling, after the efforts of Dortmund is a good sign of mentality and tenacity.”

Giroud was the hero in goal in the final of Genoa-Milan which saw the Rossoneri conquer Marassi (photo Lapresse)



Genoa contested Pulisic’s goal (but the VAR images do not show any touch of the American champion’s arm): “I don’t know, even the referee was constantly blocked. If they decided it was a goal, that’s obviously right, they will have seen it again many times.” The trident of Okafor, Jovic and Chukwueze failed to hurt Genoa in the first half: “In terms of characteristics, I didn’t change the teams that much. I wanted to have a team that was mentally ready because we knew it would be intense. I wanted fresher-minded players because they couldn’t wait to get the opportunity and I think they have done well, even if the match was difficult.” Theo Hernandez booked (he was on a booking) and Maignan sent off after the break will miss the match against Juventus: “Theo committed a foul and was booked. We’ll talk about the standings again after Juve and Napoli since they will be two direct clashes. It’s a shame for those who won’t be there, but I hope the break leaves us with important absentees.”

Milan, Giroud: “Great save, almost as good as the emotion of a goal”

“I made a great save, but I was also lucky on the crossbar. We fought like lions and I’m happy for the fans”, says Olivier Giroud, who at Marassi against Genoa replaced Maignan (sent off) in goal in the final minutes, saving the result with a low exit in which he showed great courage. “My save at the end is almost worth the emotion of a goal, I don’t have the automatisms of a goalkeeper but I threw myself in and it went well. I went in goal because I liked it as a child and then I’m the biggest. This shirt I’ll put it in a frame.”

Inter, Acerbi and Lautaro deceive: Bologna recovers with Orsolini and Zirkzee

Inter deceived the fans, then Bologna snatched a point at San Siro: the rossoblu overcame the Nerazzurri after an initial 2-0 lead, and it was a draw with the final score of 2-2. Acerbi scored with a header in the 11th minute following a suggestion from Calhanoglu, and Lautaro doubled the lead two minutes later after a pass from Thuram. Orsolini closes the gap with a penalty in the 19th minute. Three minutes of injury time. Bologna equalized at the start of the second half with Zirkzee on the edge of the penalty area, in the 52nd minute. Inter regained the lead in the 59th minute with Sanchez but a VAR consultation canceled out the goal for offside. In the 73rd and 84th minutes Lautaro and Carlos Agusto try respectively, proof that Inter have not gone down with Bologna’s recovery, but the ball insists on not entering the net. Five minutes of injury time were assigned which then became over six, the result did not change and Inter limited themselves to adding one point to the standings.

See also Nord Stream, 250 meters of gas pipeline section destroyed by explosion Zirkzee scores the 2-2 and Bologna stops Inter at San Siro (photo Lapresse)



Inter, Inzaghi: ‘We are angry, we should have read the situation better’

“I’m angry and so are the players. It’s the second time we’ve been ahead and haven’t won the game. In the first case we lost against Sassuolo, today we drew”, says Inter coach Simone Inzaghi to Dazn after the 2-2 draw between Inter and Bologna. “In the first half we scored two goals and we could have scored again, but the two goals scored came from two of our carelessness – he added -. At 2-2 then it was a monologue, but we were imprecise.”

Zirkzee scores the goal that brings Bologna to a 2-2 comeback against Inter (photo Lapresse)



The Inter coach explains: “At 2-0 with what we produced and with the team’s attitude on the pitch I don’t accept this draw. It’s football, we have to grow and work harder.” “We lacked concentration. At 2-0 we shouldn’t have allowed the match to be reopened. The 2-1 penalty gave energy to Bolognawho we know are a quality team”. Thuram’s replacement? “Technical choice…”.

