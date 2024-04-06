Pulisic, Giroud and Leao: Milan knocks out Lecce. And Chukwueze is reborn, Pioli: “His mind has changed, now…”

Pulisic, Giroud and Leao: Milan scores a hat-trick against Lecce

No problem for Milan who closed the game against Lecce 3-0 at San Siro, thanks to goals from the three attackers, Pulisic, Giroud and Leao. The Salento team, after a good first half, despite the two goals conceded, ended up with ten men due to Krstovic's dismissal in the 45th minute and in the second half they were unable to react and conceded the Rossoneri's hat trick. Stefano Pioli's Rossoneri thus rise to 68 points (one more than the year they won the Scudetto on the same day) consolidating second place behind an unattainable Inter, while the Giallorossi remain at 29.

Pioli without the suspended Loftus-Cheek, chooses Chukwueze, Pulisic and Leao behind Giroud, with Adli in midfield, and Gabbia in defence. On the left we see Theo Hernandez again after the disqualification round. Third consecutive different lineup for Gotti, who fields Gonzalez, with Krstovic preferred to Piccoli in attack. Back starter Band on the right.

Lecce started well and in the 3rd minute they almost took the lead: on Venuti's shot, Gabbia countered, but the ball ended up with Gonzalez who controlled it and kicked to cross, going close to the far post. However, another three minutes pass and Milan took the lead: in the 6th minute Chukwueze jumped Gallo and fed Pulisic who curled a shot to the far post to make it 1-0. The American came close to scoring a double in the 8th minute, with the number 11's header on Theo Hernandez's cross forcing Falcone into a great save. Milan dangerous again in the 11th minute: personal action by Chukwueze who widens for Leao whose first shot is deflected by Venuti and ends up on the outside of the net. In the 20th minute the Rossoneri doubled their lead thanks to Giroud who headed a corner kick (taken perfectly by Adli) to beat Falcone for 2-0. Gotti's team reacts and in the 29th minute Ramadani crosses for Gonzalez who jumps with his head undisturbed but only finds the crossbar. The match changes again in the 45th minute with Krstović's expulsion for a challenge with a very high foot against Chukwueze and Lecce finishing with ten men.