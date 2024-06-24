Arlington, Texas.- Christian Pulisic scored a goal to score in the third minute of play and then assisted Folarin Balogun, with which the United States dispatched Bolivia 2-0 on Sunday night in its debut with authority in the Copa América.

The fifth participation in the South American national team championship — and the second as the host country — could not have started in a better way for the Americans, playing in the fiefdom of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.

It was a victory that could have been broader, since the Bolivian goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra ended up as the protagonist with several saving interventions. The victory left the Americans well profiled within Group C, where they are widely favorites to advance to the quarterfinals in Uruguay.

La Celeste later played against Panama in Miami Gardens.

PULISIC JEWEL

With 36 degrees Celsius (97 F) outside, it was played with the retractable roof of AT&T Stadium. The almost 48,000 spectators — in a stadium with a capacity of 80,000 — were barely settling into their seats when Pulisic inflated the net to make him stand up.

From a corner kick, Pulisic gave up short to Timothy Weah, who immediately returned the main reference to the star of the American team.

Pulisic was dragging marks to the edge of the area on the left until he decided to finish. His cross-shot grazed the fingers of Bolivian goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra’s right hand, with a useless stretch to the right.

It was the 30th goal in his 69th game with the national team.

At 44 minutes, Balogun made it 2-0 in a play created by Pulisic. The AC Milan attacker drove the ball all the way through the middle and delivered to Balogun on the right. The center forward defined with a crossed left foot towards Viscarra’s far post.

WHAT’S NEXT

One of six invited teams in the Copa América, the United States will face Panama in Atlanta on Thursday and close the group stage against Uruguay in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 1.

Bolivia, with a young team and modest aspirations, will continue against Uruguay on Thursday in New Jersey, to culminate against Panama on July 1 in Orlando, Florida.