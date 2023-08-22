A terrific debut for the US national team, but when the Nigerian improves in condition, a challenge for the position at a high level is expected. Pioli, however, knows that they can also play together…

The new Milan turns right. The success on his debut with Bologna gave the first key to understanding the Rossoneri season: the Devil has found alternatives, he will no longer hang only on the left and in the background there is already a luxury ballot between Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze. An obvious upgrade compared to the past.

head to head — The market has fulfilled Pioli's requests, following the north star of unpredictability. The most evident feature today on the Rossoneri right wing. Pulisic, one of the best at Dall'Ara, gave a first insight into his way of occupying the pitch, often lowering himself towards the midline to receive the ball and above all trying to jump the man frequently. A novelty over there. And also one of Chukwueze's strengths, who came on in the final minutes but is a candidate to fight for a starting shirt soon. Stefano Pioli summarized everything after the match: "I'm satisfied. I asked for certain characteristics in certain roles, strong players in one-on-one situations. A good group is being born, the new players are giving their all to grow and get used to the new things". At the moment, the American is ahead in terms of timing: he arrived first, worked more with the team and assimilated the coach's mechanics better. The Nigerian trained less with his teammates, but he impressed everyone at Milanello and there will be plenty of space for him. Furthermore, the two could soon see each other on the field together given the flexibility of the number 11, capable of occupying more positions up front.

the last season — As told by the heatmap of their last season, different in many aspects but still indicative. Pulisic, who has had better years, was divided on the two sides of Chelsea – occupying the left lane more often – and started only 10 games out of 30, with 1 goal and 2 assists scored. Chukwueze, Villarreal's hammer on the right, was on the pitch from the 1st minute 39 times (out of 50 games), lining up 13 goals and 11 assists. In short, the starting point is an evident disproportion, to which the American reacted clearly in the first Rossoneri outings. The other element is the way of occupying the wing: Chukwueze is present everywhere, he starts from behind, breaks through with high frequencies towards the back of the field and has often been the protagonist of winning entries through the central streets. One of Pulisic's best shots is instead the dribbling back, to then look for teammates in the middle of the area. A script seen on several occasions.