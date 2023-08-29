The two found themselves in the Rossoneri after two seasons together at Chelsea. Where they won a Champions League and shared the pitch in 32 games scoring 11 goals

Michael Antonelli

The mechanism actually worked. It just needed to be oiled and revitalized in the new home. With more spaces, more opportunities. Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud find each other perfectly, they get along on and off the pitch not from today, and the crackling start of the new Milan has made it clear that part of the season will depend on their inspiration. From London to Milan, the understanding was rekindled. Like an ancient dormant flame.

winning agreement — Password? Enthusiasm. With 5 goals scored in two matches, cleaning (2) and Giroud (3) uncorked the Devil’s season. A question of harmony: it was not by chance that Milan’s first goal of the championship came from the Frenchman, a killer in front of goal after an illumination by the American for Reijnders. A play, seen several times in the summer, which tastes so much of a tried and tested script. Against Bologna, Olivier then returned the favor with a bank for Christian’s long shot, seal on the three points after a textbook triangulation. And with Torino, the world champion’s cut freed up the area for the winning support of the number 11, who often starts from behind or from the flank to slip into the spaces created by the striker. A non-trivial solution for the Devil, a photograph of a rediscovered understanding. See also The condition of Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappé

now the devil plays the blues — A snapshot that goes back a couple of seasons, to the days of Stamford Bridge. As in the 2019-20 Fa Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal, opened by a goal by Pulisic served by a heel by Giroud in the area. A race then reassembled and won by the Gunners, but with a frame emblematic to tell the consonance. In London, the two played together from 2019 to 2021 and shared the pitch in 32 games (1,363 total minutes). The balance of those matches shows 8 hits by the Frenchman and 3 by the American (figures that rise to 15 and 9 without considering the substitutions for one or the other during the match). With 2 assists from Christian for Olivier and a winning pass from the second for the first, to which a goal percentage of 30.6% for the Rossoneri 9 and 13.6% for the number 11 is linked. not exactly continuous opportunities and fierce competition, which led the Blues to victory in the Champions League in 2021. Pleasant frames shared in May by Giroud, who in view of a possible reunion with his former teammate had spoken thus in an interview with Cbs Sport: “Memories together? He is a very talented player, a cheerful and always smiling boy. We laughed a lot with him, our understanding on the pitch was excellent. A bit like with Eden Hazard, also if with Christian I played less. We knew how to find each other”. A suggestion accepted by the club and by Stefano Pioli. See also Button restarts from Le Mans: "With the NASCAR Camaro I'm a kid again!"

phone calls and comparisons — Then, a few weeks ago, the technical and tactical point of view: “Christian is a very fast player in small spaces, he’s also good in front of goal. He’ll certainly give us something extra.” A caress in the midst of preparation, which becomes a clear photograph with the messages sent by Pulisic, already fully immersed in the Rossoneri world: “Before my arrival in Milan, I spoke to all the former Chelsea players. Giroud and I had an excellent relationship at our last club and some good times. We scored a lot of goals together and he convinced me to come here.” Concepts strengthened after his debut with Bologna and poker against Toro: “Playing with Giroud and Leao will be wonderful, they are very strong. Strong players go to create great teams”. With new stimuli and continuity. After a few less bright moments in London, the sense of the exploit is all here: Pioli wishes it and focuses on the ex Blues. See also Entella loses the lead in the standings, only one draw with Lucchese