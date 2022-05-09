The derby of this day in LaLiga between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid was clouded by the entire issue related to the corridor to the League champion. In the SER they analyzed the controversy that arose and also the banner that was seen in the Metropolitan.

Miguel Martin Talavera: “It’s a deserved win for Atlético. They’ve beaten Real Madrid”.

Anthony Romero: “Atlético has smelled the blood of Real Madrid, but Madrid with very little has scared Atlético.”

Jesus Gallego: “I understand Ancelotti with the rotations. The players need to rest. Atlético played a lot and Real Madrid nothing. When these two conditioning factors are put on a football field, it shows a lot. Atlético has made a frightful fool with the corridor To the author, but especially to those who have allowed the banner to be placed, I would say that this message makes Atlético de Madrid smaller”.

Anton Meana: “It was an entertaining second half. I understand that Real Madrid doesn’t force anything either today or in the rest of the league”.

July Polished: “In the first half, it was Real Madrid who made the corridor for Atlético. It was a decaffeinated game because Madrid had nothing at stake. I never imagined Atlético so attentive to the media, I thought they were above. If Atleti depends on what is said in the gatherings and articles, sit down to talk about Simeone’s future as is done in the media. What bothers the fans is the ridicule that has been made with the corridor.