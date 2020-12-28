Jorge Pulido is much more than a captain for the Sociedad Deportiva Huesca and wants to be the leader of the Catalans again after a start to the season in which he has offered less light than shadow. Míchel stopped trusting him and that caused doubts that have affected him on the pitch and that have not allowed him to perform at his true level. Insua seems to have won the position, but the penalty of the Galician for accumulation of yellows will open the doors of the eleven.

His grossest mistake came against Athletic Bilbao in San Mamés, with a penalty on Kodro that cost the Alto Aragonese the defeat. Pulido was expelled and the Vallecano coach already had on the table the perfect excuse to leave the central Toledo out of the lineup, but Insua’s fifth card opens the doors to the team and in Vigo he wants to take advantage of the occasion to become essential again for Míchel’s defense.

Pulido had always been a starter with the current coach, but a gastroenteritis helped the coach to leave him out four consecutive days and put Insua ahead. The technician does not find the key and the surprising substitutions of the captain have not been the only ones, since the absences of Andrés Fernández in the goal or of Rafa Mir in the attack are added. In Balaídos, the coach will seek his second victory of the season and will try it with the 29-year-old defender wearing the captain’s armband again.