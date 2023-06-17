Despite the arrival of Ricardo Marín, who, although he expands Paunovic’s options in the center of attack, does not seem to fully solve all the shortcomings, Chivas continues to seek the signing of a forceful center forward for this summer. Over the last few weeks, the option of Alan Pulido’s return to Verde Valle seemed more viable than ever before, but, at this time, said movement has become very complicated.
Not only does Alan begin to doubt that returning to Chivas is the best for his career, but also Sporting Kansas City understands that the forward is in his best moment since he arrived at the club years ago and that is why they are pressing for his renewal and in case of not getting the same, they would rather let him leave for free at the end of the season than sell him this summer and lose the striker in the best condition they have, a fact that makes Guadalajara think more and more about the alternative plan.
Chivas expects a definitive yes or no from Alan Pulido, but they know that the second answer today is more viable than the first, therefore, Fernando Hierro’s board of directors will speed up negotiations to close the arrival of Luca Martínez Dupuy, this before the doubts of the former striker of the Mexican National Team. There are already talks with the people of Rosarío Central, the club that owns Luca’s rights and it is known that his price is 3 million dollars, little more expensive than Pulido himself,
