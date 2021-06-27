The last movements that involved Pulga Rodríguez in the transfer market were like his dribbles, indecipherable. It is that, after the initial versions that linked him to Gimnasia and Estudiantes de La Plata, a few days ago everything made us think that Luis Miguel Rodríguez could continue his career in Colón de Santa Fe, where he had just won; but in the last hours, on the 10th he had his bags ready to return to his great love, Atlético de Tucumán. Of course, this Sunday there was a final and definitive twist: Pulga Rodríguez will play in Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

Luis Miguel Rodríguez was the great figure in the Professional League Cup that he finally won with Colón, after beating Racing 3-0 in the final. In addition to the bill for the goals he scored during the group stage, the 10 Sabalero was the top scorer of the tournament. That made him the most coveted player of the last championship, especially considering that his link with Sabalero ended on June 30.

El Pulga lifted the League Cup knowing he was saying goodbye to Colón. Not even the euphoria of winning the championship caused the footballer to declare that he would continue playing in Santa Fe. El Pulga saw that there was his chance to make the leap. And even at the time he had expressed his desire to play in Boca.

In the last hours, when everything suggested that the crack was returning to Atlético de Tucumán, the negotiations stalled because Rodríguez never received the proposal he wanted to sign with the Dean

It was there when Gimnasia de La Plata returned to the scene. After negotiating for long weeks, the La Plata Wolf had withdrawn the offer for the player, which does not mean that the leaders did not follow the progress of the other negotiations for the Flea from outside.

When Atlético fell, Rodríguez no longer hesitated to make the decision to put on a new shirt: the Lobo Platense shirt.

And as confirmed by his representative, Roberto San Juan, everything is already arranged with Gymnastics. So much so that this Sunday Luis Miguel Rodríguez traveled to La Plata to sign tomorrow and be presented.

The team led by Mariano Messera and Leandro Martini had shown good football passages in the last Cup, although they could not qualify for the final stages. Now, with the hierarchy that his new reinforcement brings him, he will try to make the leap.

In some way, Gimnasia fulfills the dream of Diego Maradona who had wanted to bring the goals of the Pulga to the Forest when he was directing the institution.

It is already official, Pulga Rodríguez will be a player of Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata. And so ends the novel of the pass market.