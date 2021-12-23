The World Cup that consecrated Max Verstappen he is giving the right merits and titles to the Dutchman, capable of stopping Lewis Hamilton in the race for the eighth world championship. But, as Red Bull’s ace himself points out, the path that led him to the title was more important than the result. A journey that in Formula 1 began in Red Bull in 2015, when she was not even of age. Xevi was ‘guiding’ him on the track Pujolar, current head of Alfa Romeo’s track engineers. The Spaniard has excellent memories of his work experience with Verstappen: despite his ‘tender’ age, Max had very clear ideas on how to improve the car and adapt to it.

“I am not surprised that he was able to mentally hold up to Lewis Hamilton. Already from my time with him, Max had an amazing mental level, although it has grown even more in recent years. For me it is his strong point: Max just wanted to prove that he is the best. He never gave up, developing a talent he already had as a basis”Said a The Gazzetta dello Sport. “Max had that little something that others didn’t have. I have handled very talented riders, but not with the same ability to motivate or work as him“.

Pujolar then added a detail of the ‘love at first sight’ with Verstappen: “In 2014 we did a test of 148 laps at the circuit of Adria. I remember that the asphalt was wet, especially in the morning, and for a rookie driver it is never the best to be on a car and a track as treacherous as it was then. But he mastered the car in a frightening way. Then he went to Suzuka and lapped four tenths of a second behind Daniil Kvyat. Also in Spa the way he studied the details of the track, where he could pass and where not, left us very surprised. He analyzed everything, things that others could not even imagine, also aspects related to other drivers on the track. I noticed in him the same way Jos had of preparing for competitions. These are things never seen in other pilots“.