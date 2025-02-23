Pujol rejects the position of Junts in Ripoll and defends that he must “maintain exclusion” to Aliança Catalan

Former President Jordi Pujol has disagreed with the position of Junts to unmark the motion of censure against Sylvia Orriols and has defended that the extreme right must be addressed “maintaining exclusion.”

This was assured this Sunday in an interview in ‘El Punt Avui’, where the former leader of Convergència has warned that “in the next elections, one of the victims will be what had been convergence, because someone from our world, of which now It’s Junts, I could go to Aliança. ”

Pujol has also admitted that he wanted to go to Ripoll a year ago to show his rejection of Orriols speech. “You have to say to these people that, with ethnicist policies and mentality, Catalonia today would no longer exist. The ethnic thing would make us absolutely residual, ”he justified.

The expressor of the Generalitat has pointed out that he has always had “very present” the question of immigration. “I always had the idea of ​​integration and try to join,” he said. “This required a social policy, a good reception,” he defended. And he added: “This required a linguistic, social, urban planning policy, etc., which little or much was done. What happens is that the flood is so fat that it has overflowed us a lot, a lot. ”