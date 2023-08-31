The former Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, a week ago, in France. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The framework in which the conditions for a possible investiture pact between Junts and the PSOE will be made known next Tuesday, from the mouth of Carles Puigdemont himself. He expresident, escaped in Belgium, has no organic position within the party he founded three years ago, but the formation has opted from the beginning to give him carte blanche in the negotiation and let him take all the spotlights. Hence, it is at a conference in Brussels where the also MEP is going to present the main lines of that negotiation. The limits have already been previously set: amnesty and the right to self-determination. All in all, the Junts executive, who met this Thursday in Altafulla (Tarragona), have made it clear that there are still no open formal talks, let alone a firm proposal to the Government to achieve a general pardon for those accused of the independence process.

“So that you can have direct information about the framework that Junts will propose to everyone who is interested in opening negotiations with us, I will speak next Tuesday, September 5,” Puigdemont assured via Twitter, in an attempt to thus cut some attempt at polyphony Junts, ERC, PSOE and Sumar had already managed to reach a first agreement two weeks ago to agree on the Congress Table, but the independentistas have always stressed that it was a first flying goal and that it cannot be taken for granted that it is ready the second part of the negotiation. He expresident will use an interparliamentary conference that was convened in the European capital to shell out, for the first time, the details of that path of dialogue and negotiation that was opened after 26-J.

The former president wanted to differentiate precisely between the two terms. “For too long there has been an attempt to use the concept of “dialogue” as a synonym for “negotiation” (…). Dialogue is prior to any negotiation; it can serve to establish the framework in which it can run, or it can serve to verify that there is no room for negotiation. We will see this in the coming days ”, he reaffirmed.

Despite some demanding rhetoric, the truth is that work is progressing little by little with some key names in the Sumar environment, such as Jaume Asens, to achieve an amnesty proposal, a key issue and one that the Government has now shown more open to study after refusing for four years. Yes, there has been a passage of the closed door on the general pardon related to events of the process, which was initially described as unconstitutional, to a broader debate in which there are voices both for and against. All in all, the hot potato continues to be in line with the so-called right to self-determination, since holding a referendum remains the government’s red line.

Puigdemont’s decision also reinforces and emphasizes his role as moderator within the independence movement, to the detriment of an ERC that continues to fail to assert its numerical weight in the negotiation. “We have to ask for coordination in the political negotiation,” assured the Minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, when asked about the issue this Wednesday afternoon. “So surely we will achieve more ambitious goals,” added the Republican.

The Junts Executive has also approved the activation of a new body, the permanent secretariat, which will be in charge of making some decisions “by delegation of some of the functions of the Executive”. The Executive has about thirty members between the elected and the born and the secretariat, headed by the president, Laura Borràs, and the general secretary, Jordi Turull, will have more than ten.

Finally, the former president of the Generalitat wanted to separate the crisis unleashed within the Consell de la República from the investiture negotiations. Puigdemont, president of that entity that promotes the path of independence at the international level, dissolved the elected assembly before the established time and defends the need to redefine the Consell. Junts and ERC have run into this entity in the past, since the Republicans consider that Puigdemont tries to control the secessionist roadmap from there.

