If it was already so since the scrutiny of July 23, Junts is even more decisive for Pedro Sánchez’s claim to reissue his Government after the recount of the vote abroad that has widened the advantage of the PP over the PSOE by one seat and giving a change in the balance between the blocks, tilting it to the right. This has been verified by the person who has regained an unexpected role in Spanish governance, Carles Puigdemont, in a long message posted this afternoon on Twitter from his self-exile in Waterloo. The change introduced by the CERA suffrage has been “specific” but “relevant in the equation for any investiture”, confirms the leader of the radical independence movement, who describes the alternatives that are now on the table: o Junts votes yes to Sánchez -al The acting president is no longer enough with his abstention- or the PSOE “ends up facilitating the investiture of Feijóo” or there is a “repetition of the elections.” Puigdemont warns that he will not give in to “pressure” or “blackmail” and that anything other than facing “the Catalan conflict” will be acting “like the blind cow.”

Knowing that he and his party are at “the center of the conversation”, Puigdemont bursts onto the scene after the shock to the board that has led to the counting of the votes of Spaniards residing abroad. And it does so with an appeal, from the outset, to “maintain discretion and exercise extreme prudence” given that “not enough time has passed to know what the two big parties will end up doing, the one that has lost by winning, and the one that has won by losing.” , alluding to Feijóo’s PP and Sánchez’s PSOE; and that in the past, the response of both formations ended up leading to new generals. But he leaves “one piece of advice” -a warning, actually-: that no one be consumed in the effort to believe that he will obtain some benefit “by exerting pressure or directly practicing political blackmail.” A notice to sailors that is implicitly addressed to Sánchez, but that can be extended to those who, from the pro-independence sphere and with ERC in the rear-view mirror, try to limit Junts’ negotiating margin.

Puigdemont confirms that he has not wanted to incur “easy victimhood” by offering details of the five years and nine months he has been in “exile” since he fled to Waterloo to avoid action by the Supreme Court after organizing the illegal referendum on 1- EITHER. But he recites “the threats”, the “shameful smear campaigns”, the “vomiting articles about me and my family”, the “duly leaked police dossiers involving me in delusional plots”, the “monitoring”, the spying with Pegasus and its definition as “populist, europhobic, xenophobic, resentful and irrelevant” to show that he is hardened in the face of adversity. And to censure that “not a single judge” would have protected him from these attacks or any “Spanish democrat.” In a veiled reference to those who, in the progressive and sovereign bloc, urge him to value the investiture of Sánchez against the right and the extreme right, the Junts leader ironically says that if what “is about stopping fascism, it must always be done, not à la carte”.

What is at stake in the governability of Spain, he concludes, is not that he is going to appear wandering around like “a lost soul” or to do politics in the manner of “the thousand men who walk the carpets of Madrid as if they were Cambó” -the promoter of Catalanism who defended his intervention in Madrid-, but to negotiate “the terms in which the resolution of a conflict such as the one between Catalonia and Spain must be agreed”. “Having the key is circumstantial,” he argues. That and power -in what could be deduced, again, another dart towards ERC, represent “the finger” that distracts. Because what is important is “the moon”, and this is not about “people but about the country”; that is, of “a very serious and deep political conflict” over the fit of Catalonia in Spain. If it is not faced as Junts claims, and using a majestic plural, Puigdemont warns again that “all” they can aspire to is to patch up legislatures “and advance” along the path of water. “Like the blind cow,” he settles.