The Council for the Republic, a body that no one outside of Catalonia was too familiar with until a few weeks ago, born in the pro-independence environment of Belgium and breastfed in Waterloo, has become the key piece of the puzzle of the investiture of the ERC candidate , Pere Aragonès. Up to two times, former president Carles Puigdemont has denied him the support of his deputies from the Junts as long as an accommodation is not guaranteed to the Council. Meanwhile, from ERC they are suspicious that it is a formula to compete with the leadership of the Generalitat, won at the polls by the Republicans, and demand changes in the structure and governance of the entity to accommodate more voices.

Technically, the Council of the Republic does not exist. It is nothing more than a website and a small group of people who meet to debate each week on the paths to independence. It is not an association or a foundation, although it is linked to two non-profit associative entities registered in Belgium: CatGlobal and CatCip (Catalonia Cultura i Progres). Your budget is managed through them: the more than 92,000 people registered on-line as members they have contributed the required minimum of 10 euros, which gives them a treasury of close to one million euros.

It has its own regulations and its governing council includes a dozen members, led by Puigdemont and former councilor Toni Comín, also declared in absentia in Belgium, and both MEPs. Comín is the vice-president of the organization and the one who carries out its daily management. And among these 12 there is also the singer-songwriter Lluís Llach. Its headquarters are set in the self-styled House of the Republic, the 550-square-meter residence where Puigdemont settled in Waterloo.

The advice is ungraspable of its own accord. A “space” sheltered from any article 155, that was the original idea: “It is not subject to the Spanish constitutional framework,” say sources close to the founders. “Someone has to represent that the Catalan republic has been proclaimed, even if it has not been done effectively.” The organism declares itself “the first stone of a new independent State of Europe”.

According to Elisenda Paluzie, member of the body and president of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), the entity draws from the sources of the National Council of Catalonia, the political entity created in exile by members of the Generalitat in 1939, first in France, then in London. “The difference is that with Franco there was no Generalitat in Catalonia”, points out Paluzie. “Here we can continue voting. But if the parties try to achieve their political objective, the State intervenes ”.

Its founders have even commissioned a study on Governments in exile, claiming to have been inspired by persecuted or unrecognized organizations and administrations, such as those in Tibet or Poland after the Second World War, the Palestine Liberation Organization and Congress. African National.

Its governing council has met mainly by videoconference, but also face to face in Waterloo and Perpignan (France), where the body was presented in February 2020 as if it were a rock concert: before more than 100,000 people. It was the last major political event before the pandemic and where the difference in sensitivities regarding its operation between the Republicans, the CUP and those of Puigdemont was visualized. Then came the silence, until the fight for the investiture.

Gaseous state

Agency sources assure that it is a tangible political entity, with six technicians who work daily and some 200 local councils deployed in Catalonia. But at the same time they describe its gaseous state: “It is a virtual institution, not recognized by any law.” In some way it is reminiscent of bitcoin: it exists to the extent that the parties grant it a value, agree to and assume rules. Its price rises and falls according to the moment. The same unlocks an investiture (the one from the last legislature in Catalonia) than the cajole (the present one).

The head of Puigdemont and the councilors who escaped to Belgium since their first Christmas out of Catalonia, those of 2017, which coincided with the elections after 155. They circled the “bifurcation”, an independence movement with two beacons: that of the Generalitat and the Waterloo. The Council is officially cited for the first time in March 2018, in the investiture pact between Junts per Catalunya and ERC. At that time, Puigdemont has decided to step aside, gives the gap to Quim Torra, but the agreement requires the new entity.

Three weeks after his birth, however, Puigdemont is arrested and imprisoned in Germany. After being released, but still unable to leave German territory, he notes in his diary: “What really causes me great harm is the provisional nature and paralysis of our plans to deploy the Council for the Republic.” It is the first time that he mentions it in his autobiography The struggle in exile.

The next mention of the organ in the book stems from a parody in the satirical show Poland from TV3. Torra presides over a preparatory meeting of the Council, which is attended by a goat, a bear and a dog. Puigdemont appears and explains that he wants to found another entity, the National Crida (the party with which he first tried to pressure PDeCAT to kneel down). He exclaims: “I need a new invention.” The Catalan leader laments in the memoirs: “It hurts me.” He considers that a “strategy of drowning in exile” has been put in place.

But the Council is accepted, not without misgivings, by ERC and during its debut, in a ceremony at the Palau de la Generalitat in October 2018, Puigdemont connects from Waterloo and emerges through an immense screen. Pere Aragonés defines it there as a private entity under the Belgian jurisdiction. Through television, Puigdemont perceives skepticism: “Some consellers you can see in their faces that they do not believe in the Council for the Republic ”.

In these last elections, Junts places the Council in a key place in its program. Puigdemont’s party promises to immediately adopt a resolution in Parliament in which the body is recognized “as a National Authority”, giving it “power to lead the independence movement.” In this way, a Belgian private law entity would become a Catalan institution.

Authoritarian tints

The Waterloo environment is convinced of its democratic legitimacy. It assures that it emanates directly from the 1-O and the 2018 investiture pact, and explains the intricacies of the internal election processes to argue its supposed democratic heritage: its provisional regulations, in which the presidency of Puigdemont is ratified, who is the one who in turn appoints the members of the governing council, was voted by the pro-independence deputies of the previous parlament, although without the presence of CKD. Perhaps that is why there are those who intuit authoritarian overtones in the organ: recently, the philosopher Ferrán Sáez Mateu published in Ara a column titled Perpetual legitimate president with references to illustrious autocrats such as Kim Il Sung and Hugo Chávez.

“ERC is not convinced that there is a parallel institution that rivals the Generalitat,” say sources close to the Council, who assure that the body is not the problem for the investiture, but a “symptom.” “The underlying debate is: who is leading the independence process? What do we do the day after the negotiating table [con el Gobierno español] fail? The Council is a debate fake. If we are willing to follow the unilateral path, it is essential, because this path must be prepared. What do we do if not? Looping 1-O? “

Isaac Peraire, ERC’s deputy secretary for territorial structuring, was until recently the only member of this party among the twelve on the Council. It still is, but his status, he explains on the phone, is “frozen.” He says that being in the minority many of the decisions were made without him. “That is why we ask that governance be changed,” he argues. He considers that in the body “there is a majority of members close to Puigdemont” (to begin with, there are Comín, Clara Ponsatí and Lluís Puig, the three former councilors who have fled to Belgium) and, in his opinion, the fact that its president was also Junts’ head of list on F-14 “creates confusion.”

Peraire believes that the idea of ​​”internalization” with which he was born has been distorted over time to focus on the interior of Catalonia, coming into conflict with civil society institutions (Òmnium Cultural, for example, has twice the number of associates) and also the Catalan Government. It also describes “very long meetings” discussing the objectives of the Council, without reaching an agreement. “It is surreal that now it is sold as a big problem for the investiture. I believe that the Consell is an excuse. What they don’t want best is for Pere Aragonès to be president”.

The body has agreed to begin a round of talks with the five pro-independence actors —Junts, ERC, CUP, Òmnium and ANC—, and has been open to a “reformulation of governance” in order to “facilitate insertion” of a “collegiate leadership in its institutional structure”.

Elisenda Paluzie explains that the battle is but an extension of the misgivings between Junts and ERC, marked in recent years by the fact of having “one leader in exile and another in prison.” The former, he says, “have the feeling that what is intended is to annihilate the figure of Puigdemont.” While from ERC they argue that having remained a candidate he cannot be considered a neutral figure. “Everyone is right,” he concedes.