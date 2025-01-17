Puigdemont suspends parliamentary support for the Government and demands a meeting in Switzerland

Carles Puigdemont announced this Friday that his party, Junts, is suspending the parliamentary support that it had been providing to the Government until now. The independentistas will not negotiate the budgets or support new initiatives in Congress until their proposal for the Chamber to debate whether President Pedro Sánchez should submit to a question of confidence, which the Board avoided qualifying this Thursday, is resolved.

“The PSOE has understood that the risk of rupture is real, that the will of Junts is real, and that is why they have avoided slamming the door,” celebrated Puigdemont, who nevertheless assured that the Congress Board “made the decision to not decide.” “We are where we were,” said the leader of Junts, who considered that the Government is “clearly” failing to comply with the agreement signed with his party in exchange for the investiture.

This Thursday the Congress Board chose to postpone the processing of Junts’ non-law proposal. The initiative of the independentistas requires Sánchez to submit to a question of trust, something that the socialists consider does not comply with legality because the Constitution establishes this instrument as an exclusive prerogative of the president. From Junts they understand, however, that the proposal must pass the filter of the Table and be subject to debate in plenary.

Puigdemont understands that, by choosing not to decide on his proposal, the PSOE is “playing with the times.” To avoid this, the independentistas understand that it is preferable to leave parliamentary support suspended at least until the Board decides. However, he has called on the socialists to try to solve the “crisis of confidence” with a new meeting in Switzerland of the mediation mechanism that both parties keep open.

The Junts leader has once again left the door open to a possible meeting with Pedro Sánchez, although he has stated that it is not an essential condition to overcome the clash. “President Sánchez does not need to meet with me to resolve the situation, we have an agreement that is not being fulfilled. If you want to explain it to me, I would be delighted to receive it, but we are not doing all this movement so that President Sánchez can meet with me,” he stated.

The break announced by the independence leader affects the “sectoral negotiations”, that is, everything that must go through Congress, including the general budgets, but also issues such as the reduction of working hours and other legislative matters. On the other hand, it does not paralyze, in his opinion, the open negotiations that concern the fulfillment of agreements, such as the transfer of powers regarding immigration to the Generalitat.

Sánchez and Puigdemont, neither with you nor without you

The open crisis between Junts and the PSOE began at the beginning of last December, when Puigdemont assured that the Government was repeatedly failing to comply with its agreements and directly accused Sánchez of “not being trustworthy.” In that appearance, the independence leader raised the issue of confidence in the head of the Government and announced the non-legal proposal that more than 40 days later continues to be a source of controversy between both parties.