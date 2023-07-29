Although it may seem like a lifetime to many, only seven years have passed since an almost unknown Carles Puigdemont, until then mayor of Girona, agreed to become the president of the Generalitat after the CUP vetoed Artur Mas. Seven years, yes, of vertigo and in which everything has happened: an illegal referendum with Puigdemont as the main promoter of what represented the greatest challenge to the State since 23-F; the mobilization of thousands of police and civil guards to suppress it; a flight to Belgium; two arrests in Germany and Italy; a trial of the process and the subsequent pardon of the defendants… All this mixed with a very complex international judicial process, still unresolved, to try to bring back the now MEP who only a few days ago lost parliamentary immunity.

Now, after the devilish result of the General Elections of 23-J, the unpredictable judicial future and the bizarre past of the fugitive have become key to the governability of Spain.

June 8, 2016 More resignation

Faced with the CUP’s refusal to invest him, Artur Mas steps aside and appoints Carles Puigdemont as a candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat. Artur Mas is leaving because the radical pro-independence left even threatened to force new elections. The CUP’s refusal to invest him was because he considered him still linked to corruption and the CiU cuts.

June 10, 2016 Puigdemont, invested



With 70 votes in favor and 63 against, Carlos Puigdemont is sworn in as President of the Generalitat. The CDC leader thus becomes the 130th president of the Generalitat two hours before the end of the investiture period after a long negotiation between JxSí and CUP. Two of the deputies from Cuba abstained so that Puigdemont could become ‘president’.

29 September 2016 referendum or referendum



The President of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, solemnly undertakes, and to ensure the support of the CUP for the Budgets, to hold a referendum on independence. His promise is “referendum or referendum.” The consultation is the central message of his speech on the first day of the debate on the question of confidence, closed with the applause of the representatives of Junts pel Sí (in the seats of the CUP the reaction has been more lukewarm).

6 and 7 September 2017 Laws of disconnection



The Catalan Parliament, with the votes of Junts pel Sí (CDC and ERC) and the CUP, crosses the Rubicon for the first time and approves the referendum and disconnection laws. The Parliament approved the questioned Referendum Law that allowed the call for 1-O, with a semi-empty chamber, since the deputies of Ciutadans, the PSC and the PPC did not vote and left the room.

1 October 2017 illegal referendum



Puigdemont consummates the challenge and holds an illegal referendum. 2.3 million people vote. The intervention of the nearly 8,000 police and civil guards sent to Catalonia by the Government of Mariano Rajoy to prevent the consultation caused a thousand injuries. The Mossos d’Esquadra did not intervene.

27 October 2017 Republic Proclamation



A Parliament split in two approves the unilateral declaration of independence. The IUD, however, only lasts 56 seconds. “The Government and I myself propose that Parliament suspend the effects of the declaration of independence so that in the coming weeks we begin a dialogue without which it is not possible to reach an agreed solution,” says Puigdemont, who does not dare to order the lowering The Spanish flag of the Palau de la Generalitat. The Government dismisses the Government and applies the 155.

30 October 2017 Flight to Brussels



After asking his advisers to go to their offices in the ministries from which they had been dismissed, Carles Puigdemont fled by car to Brussels in the middle of the night and without most of his closest friends knowing that he was planning an escape. He fixes his residence at Waterloo. He begins what he calls Belgian “exile”.

March 25, 2018 arrest in germany



Coming from Denmark, Carles Puigdemont is arrested by the German Police. The former president of the Generalitat was returning to his residence in the Belgian town of Waterloo by car from Finland, where he had given a lecture at the University of Helsinki. At the time of being intercepted, Puigdemont had already traveled around 1,300 km and had about 700 km left to reach Belgium.He spent 12 days in prison. The German judge authorized his extradition to Spain if he was to be tried for embezzlement, but not for rebellion, which was the main charge against him at the time. The investigating judge of the Supreme Court of the process, Pablo Llarena, rejects the delivery only for the minor offense of the two.

12 January 2019 Debut as MEP



After obtaining his seat in the European elections and after a judicial dispute won by Oriol Junqueras, Carles Puigdemont collected his permanent credentials as MEP after the European Parliament lifted the ban on entering the institution’s premises after the reactivation of the Euro-order of arrest and delivery carried out by Pablo Llarena. He is granted parliamentary immunity. He continues to dodge Euro extradition warrants.

July 30, 2021 lose immunity



The General Court of the European Union (TGUE) withdraws for the first time the immunity of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont. Even so, he continues to travel outside of Belgium, such as to France.

23 September 2021 Arrest in Sardinia



Carles Puigdemont is arrested for the second time since his escape. On this occasion, Italian police officers arrested him at the Alghero airport, in Cardeña. He is released the following day by order of the Court of Appeal of Sassari (Sardinia) but must testify again on October 4.

December 15, 2022 Suppression of the crime of sedition



The Government pushes forward in Congress the controversial legal reform that suppresses the crime of sedition and modifies that of embezzlement. The reform goes ahead with 184 votes in favor of the Government and its parliamentary partners, 64 ‘no’ and one abstention. The PP and Ciudadanos choose not to vote in protest that Congress did not wait for the Constitutional Court to rule on the appeals of PP and Vox, who advocate paralyzing the reform.

12 January 2023 embezzlement and disobedience



The Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena, after the disappearance of the sedition, prosecutes Carles Puigdemont and the former councilors Toni Comín and Lluis Puig, for embezzlement and disobedience for the organization of the referendum on October 1. . In an order, the instructor of the ‘process’ considers that the repeal of sedition poses a “context close to decriminalization” of the facts investigated, as it does not fit into the new crime of aggravated public disorder.

31 January 2023 European justice agrees with Llarena



The Court of Justice of the EU agrees with Spain and resolves that the judicial authorities that receive Eurowarrants cannot refuse to execute them based on alleged violations of fundamental rights, unless systemic and generalized deficiencies are demonstrated.

June 15, 2023 The Supreme Court confirms Llarena’s decision



The Supreme Court confirms the decision to prosecute Puigdemont for disobedience and embezzlement. “The defendants deployed and promoted civil disobedience and an institutional insurrection aimed at altering the constitutional order, without any call for violence, not public disorder through violence,” indicate the judges of the high court.

July 5, 2023 The EU lifts the immunity to Puigdemont



The General Court of the EU lifts the immunity to Puigdemont, Comín and Ponsatí that they enjoyed as MEPs. However, the decision of the TGUE is not yet firm. The defense of the former president announces an appeal before the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), whose decision could be delayed until the beginning of 2024.

July 24, 2023 The Prosecutor’s Office asks to reactivate the search and capture of Puigdemont



The Prosecutor’s Office, just hours after the General Elections, asks the Supreme Court to issue again a search and capture order and imprisonment against Puigdemont and Comín, including an international search and capture order.

July 25, 2023 Puigdemont’s lawyer demands an amnesty



Gonzalo Boye, Puigdemont’s lawyer, sets as a condition for the investiture negotiation an amnesty for the “4,000” indicted by the process, considering that it is “the most impeccable and clean way to solve a problem that should never have come to the courts”.

July 26, 2023 Llarena cools the delivery



Pablo Llarena announces that he will not resolve for the moment the requests of the Prosecutor’s Office and the popular accusation to reactivate the Euro-warrants and international arrest warrants against Puigdemont and Comín. Llarena wants to cool down the rhythms so as not to receive another setback since the ruling that withdrew Puigdemont’s immunity from the TGUE is not yet firm. Furthermore, parliamentary protection could return immediately and, at least temporarily, if appealed in cassation before the CJEU within a period of 2 months and 10 days (until September 15, 2023).