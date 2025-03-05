Puigdemont sees in the Immigration Agreement an “important step” to rebuild their relationship in government

“Everything that has to do with the life of a person who arrives in Catalonia will go through the Generalitat.” With this phrase, the president of Junts, Carles Puigdemont in what the law for a delegation of immigration powers that his group will present together with the PSOE in Congress has summarized. It is, as explained by the independence leader, of an “important step” to rebuild his relationship with the PSOE, although not definitive.

The agreement supposes, according to the independentistas, to achieve what Junts had been claimed for months: a “integral” delegation of powers, although according to the text of the law the Generalitat will not have normative capacity in the main areas but merely executive.

This agreement definitely closes the open crisis with the government in December, when Puigdemont appeared to criticize the “breaches” of the investiture pact with the PSOE. Last week Junts already decided to withdraw the proposal to Congress so that Pedro Sánchez undergoes a matter of trust, with the aim of giving margin to the negotiation.

“Today there are signs that the decision to withdraw the motion of trust has been successful,” said Junts Secretary Jordi Turull. Puigdemont himself has assured that, although today the confidence of the whole is not restored, there is “an important step in this direction.”

However, the independentistas emphasize that the agreement closes “from the opposition”, that is, that it does not imply its incorporation into the government support block and that, therefore, they will continue to be “demanding” in the negotiation of the parliamentary initiatives of Junts.

Along the same lines, Puigdemont stressed that this agreement “updates” the folder of this negotiation, “which was in red numbers.” “But there are other folders,” he said, so he has assured that his formation will “folder to folder.”

According to the proposal of the registered law, Catalunya assumes many executive powers but much less regulations. It will execute for example the state regulations on returns and expulsions, and also with respect to the issuance of residence and work permits, both long and short season.

Mossos will have competencies in border infrastructure, such as ports or airports, but always complying with state regulations. On the other hand, Catalonia can legislate on labor and hiring in origin, as well as manage the CIE, although not modifying their regulations.

“Catalonia is a host land, immigration is not a new fact, but now we needed tools to integrate those who arrive. To know that this is a host land, but that Catalonia has a language and its own identity, ”said Turull, who has congratulated Míriam Nogueras for an agreement that has been in negotiation for months.