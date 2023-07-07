The PSOE offered a pardon to Carles Puigdemont. This was revealed this Thursday by the former president of the Generalitat, just the day after the European justice lifted his immunity, a “hard blow”, he has admitted. According to the leader of Junts, “people from the PSOE” met with him in the European Parliament, “more than once”, to propose solutions to his judicial situation. The nationalist leader told the Rac1 chain that they asked him to turn himself in, submit to Spanish justice, go to jail and later be pardoned, as happened with the prisoners of the ‘procés’. Puigdemont rejected it, because he reiterates that he is not looking for a personal solution.

He insisted that he is abroad because what he is looking for is a way out of the Catalan conflict. “I am not looking for happy solutions for myself, my situation is not the reason for the negotiation,” she argued. So what does Puigdemont ask for? The ‘expresident’ does not claim to be pardoned or reach an agreement with the Government. What he demands is an amnesty law, as a step prior to a face-to-face negotiation with the State to recognize Catalonia’s right to self-determination. “That our right to be independent be recognized,” he said. Otherwise, he will keep the “fight” abroad. His commitment continues to be unilateral and to block Spanish governance.

Carles Puigdemont, in fact, is still locked in. After the judicial defeat in Europe, he warned locals and strangers that he does not intend to “never” give himself up. And he wanted to point out, contrary to what his environment had been saying for months, that he did not plan to return if he had a favorable resolution from the General Court of the EU. “My return will have a very strong political charge” because it will imply, in his opinion, that he has managed to “bend the State.” He acknowledged, yes, that he may never return. “I’ve gotten used to living like this,” he said, as he ruled out moving to Switzerland.

Spring 2024



In his opinion, the game of his new judicial situation starts from scratch. His lawyers now have two months to appeal. Then, the Court of Justice of the Union (CJUE) will have about six months to resolve. Therefore, around March 2024 the final sentence could be known. “We have options,” he insisted in an optimistic message despite the adverse circumstances. His plans go through re-presenting himself as a candidate for the European elections in June next year. «If I had to present myself today I would say yes and this is probably the decision. There is a long way to go until then,” he said.

In any case, he believes that the current European legislature will end in the situation it has been in since Thursday’s ruling. Now the Supreme Court magistrate Pablo Llarena could reactivate the Euro-orders against him, but he considers that there can be no arrest in Belgium. However, for what may happen in the coming months, he has addressed the European Parliament to clarify if he can “guarantee” his displacement, specifically to Strasbourg, in view of next week’s plenary session. .

In terms of the general elections of 23-J, he advocated not supporting the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, since he believes that for the future of Catalan secessionism a socialist government with Sumar is the same as one of the PP and Vox. In his understanding, the balance of the bilateral negotiation with ERC has been “catastrophic” and his relations with Esquerra are broken. He has not spoken with Oriol Junqueras for more than a year and with Marta Rovira for more than two. With the president of the Generalitat, on the other hand, he does maintain the bridges. Finally, he charged against the abstentionists of the independence movement and against Clara Ponsatí.