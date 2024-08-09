He had covered “thousands of kilometers in just a few days” and now needed to “rest and catch his breath.” Confidants of the former Catalan regional president had already announced on Thursday evening that he had left Spain.

Meanwhile, a Spanish judge demanded explanations from the socialist government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid and from the police as to how Puigdemont managed to flee the country on Thursday after a speech to thousands of supporters in the city center despite a large police presence in Barcelona. Despite an amnesty by the government in Madrid, there is still a Spanish arrest warrant against the Catalan independence supporter for embezzlement of public funds.

Puigdemont travelled to Barcelona for the election of a new regional president. The socialist Salvador Illa was elected on Thursday – making him the first politician in Catalonia since 2010 who does not seek independence for the wealthy region in northeastern Spain.

