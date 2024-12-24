Carles Puigdemont has warned again Pedro Sanchez that Junts’ support for the socialists in Congress will not be renewed “as long as the strategy that seeks to plunge our country into social, economic, linguistic and national decline persists, both in Madrid and Catalonia.” The president of Junts and partner of the PSOE for Sánchez’s investiture has harshly charged against Salvador Illa, for his assessment of the political year that is now ending, and has also reminded the President of the Government of Spain that in Catalonia there is no “normality” that the socialists proclaim at all times.

In a video published on his social networks on the internet, the former president of the Generalitat and fugitive from Spanish Justice since 2017 said, this Tuesday, about the pacts they have with the PSOE and that, in his opinion, the socialists are not agreeing fulfilling, that “the two socialist presidents [en referencia a Sánchez e Illa] have believed that the support received [de Junts y otros partidos] they gave them a blank check to try, for example, another deception like that of the Transition, which today we already know was anything but exemplary and even less transparent.

Puigdemont responded in this way, just twenty-four hours later, to Sánchez and Illa who yesterday made an almost triumphant assessment of the political year that has just ended and pointed out that Catalonia had turned the page on the ‘procés’ as a result of the general and regional elections. «Catalonia is a nation, which will never live normally while suffering the effects of forced dependence on Spain, that they will not stop suffering while their language is systematically trampled, even by representatives of the current Generalitat, that we will not stop suffering while thousands and thousands of people are victims of infamous, shameful and undemocratic persecution for the simple fact of being Catalan. and want an independent country,” he added.

(NEWS IN PREPARATION)