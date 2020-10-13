The former presidents of the Generalitat Carles Puidgemont, walk during their visit to Perpignan (France), on October 9, 2020. Glòria Sánchez / Europa Press

The former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont, on the run in Belgium, has challenged the Constitutional Court magistrate Antonio Narváez because he considers that the terms in which he expressed himself in a conference delivered in November 2017 on “the Catalan problem” reveal his lack of impartiality. Narváez affirmed in the Granada Constitution Club that the “crisis” derived from the events of September and October of that year in Catalonia was “a disguised coup, much more serious due to its consequences than the coup that took place. in 1981 ”, with Colonel Tejero’s assault on the Congress of Deputies.

The defense of Puigdemont – in charge of the lawyer Gonzalo Boye – maintains that Narváez lost with those words pronounced in a conference “any hint of impartiality”, a requirement that he considers “essential” in who has to know “of the appeals of amparo” against “Judicial decisions” issued in the cause of the process.

The objective of the challenge is to remove said magistrate and that he cannot be part of the court that has to resolve the appeal for amparo that Puigdemont has filed against the maintenance of the arrest warrant issued against him and that is still in force in Spain despite his status as an MEP. The thesis of the former president is that this order violates the prerogative of parliamentary inviolability derived from his membership of the European Parliament.

Praise to Prosecutor Maza

The challenge presented by Puigdemont maintains that Narváez began his lecture by showing “publicly his sympathy for the complaints filed by the State Attorney General’s Office that led to the initiation of the special case” against the independence leaders, later judged by the Supreme Court. . The lecturer expressed his “deep appreciation” as a “jurist and as a Spaniard” to the figure of José Manuel Maza, State Attorney General when said complaints were filed.

Narváez, who comes from a prosecutorial career, attributed to Maza an “exemplary position” for his work “on an issue such as the judicial initiative and the exercise of criminal action” before the Supreme Court, the National Court and the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia.

Regardless of the protection requested by Puigdemont, the consequences of the challenge against Narváez may go further. In the first place, by the time the initiative arrives, when the Constitutional magistrate Fernando Valdés has been prosecuted by the Supreme Court for an alleged crime of gender violence, which has meant that the full court of guarantees is now made up of 11 judges, and not 12. And secondly because the challenge of Puigdemont gives rise to the rest of the leaders of the procés independence to join the initiative, with the aim that the Constitutional Court that resolves its appeals for protection remains formed by only 10 magistrates; three of them, in addition, with a mandate expired for almost a year.