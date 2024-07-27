The second week of August has all the numbers to become one of the moments of greatest political tension in the post-process. On the one hand, the investiture debate of Salvador Illa would take place in the Parliament on those days if there is finally an agreement between the PSC and ERC. This parliamentary session, in addition, is the day that the former president Carles Puigdemont has set a date to return to Catalonia after seven years of avoiding justice abroad and which, according to legal sources, could mean that he will be placed in preventive detention. He has broken his promise to return in the past, but those close to him take it for granted that this time it will happen. The entire top brass of the party is meeting this Saturday in Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda (France), waiting to find out how their leader intends to play his last political card.

Both appointments settle pending accounts of the process. The pact between Republicans and Socialists at the regional level, although it does not imply sharing the Government, definitively buries the block policy that characterized the independence challenge. And the return of Puigdemont closes the chapter of the “exile” that opened in 2017 with the intervention of self-government through the application of article 155. Mixed together they generate an explosive cocktail: the return of the former president It could jeopardize Illa’s investiture and even lead to a repeat election.

This Saturday’s meeting, near La Jonquera (Girona), had initially been designed as an act of support for former president and coincides with the four years of political journey of Junts, a formation that he founded to suit himself. The party split from the PDeCAT – heirs of the extinct Convergència – finds itself at the same crossroads as its main ideologist and does not conceive of any other scenario than seeing him as presidentPuigdemont had often been given up for politically dead and his detractors questioned whether his actions to internationalise the independence movement from his seat as a MEP and his legal battles could bring him domestic electoral gains. But he has been a survivor.

Hence the surprise of Junts’ good result in the last general elections. The brand new co-arbitrator of the legislature together with ERC completed, without breaking a sweat, the Copernican turn from direct confrontation with the State to wanting to fight for prominence in the negotiated route, even going so far as to impose its narrative of being the true father of the amnesty law. The lucky star even accompanied it in the last Catalan elections. But despite the good result, Puigdemont was far from Illa and from being able to crown his legitimist narrative.

He former president Even today, he claims the right to try to be invested, in an operation that requires the very dubious abstention of the winner of the 12-M. Junts does not take well that the arithmetic reality of that sum does not correspond to the policy and forcing the repetition of the election has been raised without hesitation. The calendar of application of the amnesty opened the doors to a possible face-to-face campaign of the Junts candidate, unlike the previous one that he made from France, but the Supreme Court believes that the crimes of aggravated embezzlement (which imply sentences of up to 12 years in prison) for which he is accused are not covered and maintains the national arrest warrant against him.

Junts has launched itself into politics and, for example, last week it once again showed its ability to destabilise the Spanish legislature. But on the party’s agenda everything revolves around Puigdemont and the goal of his return to the Generalitat (which closes the legitimist narrative) surpasses any other objective. former presidentthose close to him explain, has planned the possibilities and risks of his return with a very close circle and his plan will be respected. Everything has gained speed in the face of ERC’s decision to want to close the pre-agreement for investiture before the end of July, avoiding exhausting the deadline of August 26.

Voices close to the former president They rule out the possibility that he will use his return tactically and make it coincide, for example, with the consultation of the ERC bases on the investiture. In the Republican ranks there is some fear about the effect that this could have on a Puigdemont who, although he is far from the million votes he obtained in the European elections of 2019 (on 12-M he was close to 680,000), maintains his influence in the independence movement. Puigdemont will keep his word, explain Junts leaders, and will come to the plenary session. The president of the Chamber, Josep Rull, in fact, is trying to shield the Parliament to prevent the arrest from happening in its facilities.

Puigdemont’s lawyers assume that the SC’s decision not to grant him amnesty will lead to his arrest. A photo that would arrive at a delicate moment would serve to encourage the spirits of a demobilized independence movement and would surely once again attract some international attention. But beyond the effects it would have on the political situation, this preventive imprisonment also allows the former president explore a very uncertain path but with palpable benefits.

On the one hand, there is the risk of not knowing for sure how long he could be in prison, also breaking one of his main postulates: that he would never go to jail in Spain. But on the other hand, there is the scenario in which the arrest leads to a cascade of appeals and that would ultimately force the Constitutional Court to have to rule in a generic way on the amnesty law. Puigdemont may be forced to a less dramatic return than he would like but, in exchange, he would see how a quick decision by the Constitutional Court that clarifies his judicial situation does not take years.

