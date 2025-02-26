Carles Puigdemont He has cleared on Wednesday the doubts created yesterday by the spokeswoman of Junts in the Parliament of Catalonia, Mònica salts, on the possibility that the independence formation opposes the condonation of a part of the debt of … The Generalitat of Catalonia, contracted through the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (FLA) and which amounts to 17,104 million euros, in the process of its processing in Congress. The president of Junts has made it clear that, although they will continue to ask for the total removal, about 73,000 million, it is better “something” than “nothing.”

Junts will not knock, therefore, the decision that is agreed today in the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council on diluting 83,252 million euros of autonomic debt on the backs of the accounts of the General State Administration, in a maneuver of the minister María Jesús Montero that has been interpreted in a political key to content the independence partners of the PSOE Executive and launch as a candidate for the next regional elections in Andalusia. The pact that closes today in the Council will be ratified in the lower house and that is where Junts has the key, since PP and Vox have advanced that they are not in favor of the remove.

However, Puigdemont has closed the door to lose this opportunity to pack part of the Catalan debt to the whole of the Spaniards. He has done it in a long note in his X account by leaving the interpretation that gave rise to the words of Sales, which yesterday opened the door for Junts to vote “no” in Congress. «Junts has always requested the condonation of all the debt. That now a part is forgiven, it is better that nothing is forgiven, but we continue to maintain that Catalan administration must be released from all this problem that the State carried him on him, ”the president of Junts has left black on white.

«Informative manipulation»

Puigdemont has criticized the media and social networks of the Internet, as well as “Certain journalists or political spokesmen”, accusing them of “informative manipulation” for maintaining that their party does not want to be “a part” of the Generalitat’s debt. “Or the reading comprehension fails, or they have a bad faith,” he has written, rectifying, in part, the words of Sales, who yesterday raised on the table that Juns voted “no” in Congress to a Quita ‘Solo’ only ‘ of the 17,104 million euros for the Generalitat and more than 83,000 million for the sum of the 17 autonomous communities, because “Coffee for all” is not the option of its party.

In any case, the former president of the Generalitat, escape from justice since 2017 and preferential partner of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, has reiterated that, from his point of view, the fundamental problem is «the financing of Catalonia, which does directly affect the life of our fellow citizens », that is, “It is the system itself, which is unfair and insufficient,” as well as the non -execution of the investments agreed in the budgets by the Executive “and instead executes much more in Madrid than initially agreed.”

Molta Gent is Queixa of the informative manipulation that runs per les socials, però quana those manipulació tea origin in which s’anomenen conventional mitjans, ho troben the sea of ​​normal. Ara fan correr la brama that @Juntsxcat not vol that the Generalitat was condoni … pic.twitter.com/7ibyrfydlw – Krls.eth / Carles Puigdemont (@krls) February 26, 2025

In this line, and after asking why no one has asked for explanations of the reasons why in the operation of the autonomic removal “50% of the debt in Andalusia and only 20% in Catalonia are forgiven,” Puigdemont has insisted on What Junts is “Working” with the PSOE and the Government so that the Generalitat “has more resources through the so -called expense roof” and has warned: “Would it be wrong to say that whoever opposes a more fair cast of this roof does not want the Generalitat to have more money?”

Finally, he has loaded indirectly and without quoting them against ERC and the PSC, considering that they do not accompany Junts in the lower house in the defense of a fairer cast of the ceiling of spending, and pointing out that “the falsehoods are rightly criticized that spreads the ultra -right “, but” the problem is that the falsehoods that spread political spokesmen and media mandarins aligned with the government block they are unpunished »; but “they are as or more harmful than those.”