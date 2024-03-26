Carles Puigdemont staged this Tuesday from Perpignan (France) an agreement between Junts per Catalunya and seven other political parties to give the appearance of “mainstreaming” to his candidacy for May 12. During the signing with his allies, all of them on a smaller scale and with a discreet electoral representation, Puigdemont stressed that he is on the path to fulfilling “the commitment” that he announced last week in Elna, consisting of he goes “beyond Junts”. Once again, as already happened in Elna, Puigdemont has avoided the Junts per Catalunya logos. The candidate maintains that to govern Catalonia effectively “you have to incorporate views and knowledge,” but he has taken the opportunity to attack his electoral rivals, mainly Esquerra and the PSC. “A country does not advance if it has a Government that leaves home exhausted,” he said, “either due to a lack of ideas” or because “they do not want to put the interests of the Catalans above the interests of the party that governs in Spain.” ”.

Although Puigdemont himself was in charge of piloting the negotiation with the PSOE for the amnesty law, a rule that when it comes into force should facilitate his return to Spain, the former Catalan president has recovered the speech that equates the socialists with the PP . “Systematically, year after year, the parties that govern Spain, be it the party of Mr. [Salvador] Illa or of the lord [Alejandro] Fernández, leave 8 million people stranded and supercharge Madrid's economy,” he said. Puigdemont, who left for Belgium in 2017 to avoid being tried for his participation in the organization of the illegal referendum on October 1, has been highlighting for months that, despite the demands for an amnesty law, his personal situation does not determine the political strategy that he imposes on Junts: “I didn't come to politics to live comfortably,” he justified.

During his speech, without question time, he once again resorted to the idea of ​​proclaiming an “independent Catalonia that can use its own resources.”

Last week, during his conference in Elna to confirm that he was running as a Junts candidate in the Catalan elections and renouncing the possibility of repeating as an MEP, Puigdemont already spent a lot of time breaking down the virtues that a unitary independence list would have, image and likeness of what Junts pel Sí entailed in 2015, the electoral experiment that brought together Convergència, Esquerra and personalities linked to the independence movement. However, this time, shortly after Puigdemont's words were made public, Esquerra already ruled out the possibility of joining the same candidacy with its main electoral rival. Nor has the CUP considered supporting Puigdemont's idea. Junts has managed to compete in the elections with Joventut Republicana, Alternativa verda, Reagrupament, Acció per la republica, Estat Català, Moviment d'Esquerres de Catalunya and Demòcrates.

