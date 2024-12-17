The leader of Junts warns Sánchez: “We cannot even negotiate the Budgets”
The president of Junts and partner of the socialists in Congress, Carles Puigdemont, has reiterated to Government of Pedro Sánchez (PSOE) that “if things don’t change much” the seven deputies of his political party will stop supporting the Executive…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Puigdemont #rule #early #election #scenario #exists #PSOE #capable #holding #budgets
Leave a Reply