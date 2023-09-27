The former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont has denied this Wednesday that the Council of the Republic, the independence entity led by Carles Puigdemont from Brussels, has entered into an “authoritarian drift”, as denounced by thirty members of the Assembly of Representatives of the organization in an open letter released last Monday.

The Council of the Republic is currently made up of the Assembly of Representatives – a kind of parallel parliament – and the Government of the Council itself, and its objective is to disseminate the sovereignty process abroad. Now, in order to streamline and improve its operation, Puigdemont has proposed removing powers from the Assembly, which would become bicameral, and giving the power to the members so that they can directly elect the president, a decision that has motivated the letter of protest from the members of the Assembly.

In a statement released this Wednesday, the Government of the Council, led by Puigdemont, distances itself from the accusations of “authoritarianism” and comes out in defense of Toni Comín, whom critics pointed out directly in the letter. “None of the political messages and the proposals for reform of the codes that (Comín) has transferred to the Assembly were personal messages or proposals, but rather those of the Government as a whole. For this reason, the critical considerations that in the “open letter” are personified in the figure of the vice president should be addressed, in any case, to the Government as a whole,” adds the statement, which is signed by all members of the government. Specifically, the statement indicates that the decision to dissolve the Assembly early had “at all times the unanimous agreement of all members of the Government.”

In the open letter, critics of the assembly pointed out: “Unfortunately, the presence and actions of Toni Comín, with a very fluctuating political career, within some of today’s Spanish parties, and motivated by the promotion of personal interests, put at risk this vital project. “Every day that passes with him in a key position, we fear that the Council project could be marked by distrust, despotism and obsolescence.” To which today Puigdemont has responded that all the members of the “Govern” and particularly Comín have made “listening to the Assembly and dialogue with its members the constant currency” of their actions”, so it is “unworthy” to attribute “personal interests” to Comín, who committed “unconditionally to the 1-O referendum.” “For this reason, it is completely incomprehensible and incorrect to describe the attitude of the Government as ‘despotic’, neither of it as a whole, nor of any of its members in particular,” the statement added.

Puigdemont launched the Consell de la República after deciding that he would open an international front in the defense of the independence of Catalonia. The Consell would function, according to his plan, as a para-government outside of Catalonia, waiting to achieve secession, and should protect the independence roadmap. However, mistrust between secessionist forces has frustrated its operation and ERC remains on the sidelines.

