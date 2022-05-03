Carles Puigdemont in a virtual intervention at the founding congress of Junts in 2020.

The Junts per Catalunya congress, which begins on June 4 in Argelers (France), will renew both the presidency and the general secretariat of the formation. The number two of the party, Jordi Sànchez, had already formalized his decision not to seek re-election and this Tuesday the former head of the Government and MEP, Carles Puigdemont, did the same. With this unknown cleared up, the internal struggle to take the reins of the party opens between, on the one hand, the militants from the extinct Convergència and the PDeCAT and, on the other, the independents, who landed in Junts after the first candidacy of 2017 The passage to the side of Puigdemont, explain several voices of the party, does not respond to any agreement, but to comply with the deadlines stipulated for the congressional process.

In a letter sent to the militancy from Brussels, where the former president seeks to avoid Spanish justice, Puigdemont admits that, “after overcoming the founding stage”, the need arises for the formation he leads “to have a new presidency”. He accepts that his Belgian residence (he is also president of the self-styled Consell de la República) prevents him from following the day-to-day of the party and that a leader must be found who “permanently participates in executive meetings, who fully participates in the political decisions that have to adopt.” According to the statutes, the presidency of Junts is not executive and the weight of the decisions fell on Sànchez, who was highly questioned internally.

“No party is perfect, and ours even less so, because it has less experience and many external adversities, but I am very satisfied that Junts has not been a party in the classic sense, rigid, vertical, with a single thought”, Puigdemont defended in his letter, in which he also thanked Sànchez for his commitment. The former president of the ANC assumed the leadership in tandem with Puigdemont, while still in prison after the trial of the process.

But that ideological flexibility that Puigdemont welcomes is precisely his biggest flaw at crossroads like the current ones. Last April, during a national council, the general secretary announced that he would not seek to repeat the position and directly questioned Jordi Turull, former councilor of the Government, and, implicitly, Laura Borràs, president of the Parliament, to try to close a joint candidacy and avoid opening the party in channel.

Turull (former CDC member) and Borràs are the two visible faces of the two souls of the party. Sànchez said in April that the change in leadership “is not about personal agendas or personal options that supposedly allow us to have minutes of glory. This is about a collective process”, in what was interpreted as a dart against the leader of the Catalan Chamber. In the Turull environment they assure that, despite the fact that the also vice president of Junts had announced it for after Easter, he has not made any decision. The passage to the side of Puigdemont and Sánchez, however, frees up two positions, which facilitates an agreement. However, the disagreement is more of a political line (for example, with the reform of the Language Policy Law or the pacts with the PSC) and the structural synthesis does not resolve this dispute.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter