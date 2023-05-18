Carles Puigdemont has released a resolution of the UN Human Rights Committee ruling that Spain violated his political rights by suspending him in 2018 as a deputy of the Catalan parliament when he was prosecuted for rebellion, before he was sentenced. The expresident points to the opinion as somewhat, noting that it is “the first resolution that affects a member of the Catalan independence movement in exile.” He considers it a “condemnation” for the State for the “violation” of his political rights.

The ruling appreciates a violation of article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and believes that the suspension prior to a sentence, “was not for reasons provided for in the legislation, which are reasonable and objective.” The committee, a body of independent experts that analyzes compliance with international treaties, warns that “the exceptional suspension of public functions” imposed before the existence of a conviction requires “stricter” requirements than those applied after the conviction. existence of judicial punishment. Puigdemont, who currently serves as a MEP for Junts, states in a video that the UN body’s reasoning represents a “resounding” setback for the Spanish legal system. “It is time for Spain to make decisions now. It’s been going on for too long. Other sentences have come against Spain and I think more will come. And Spain does nothing ”, he reproaches.

The resolution, collected by the agency Europe Pressadds that in the case of the former president “an application of domestic law that automatically results in the suspension of elected officials, for alleged crimes based on public and peaceful facts, prior to the existence of a conviction, precludes an analysis of the proportionality of the measure” and therefore fails to meet the requirements of reasonableness and objectivity required by international regulations.

The committee orders Spain to “adopt all necessary measures to prevent similar violations from being committed in the future” and requires it to report within 180 days on the measures it has taken to apply the ruling. The opinion adds that the State has not demonstrated that the application of the crime of rebellion and of the article of the Criminal Procedure Law (Lecrim) that regulates prosecution “complies with the predictability requirement” required by article 25 of the Pact.

In August, the committee already ruled in the same direction regarding the former vice president of the Government Oriol Junqueras and the former councilors Raül Romeva, Josep Turull and Josep Rull, and ruled that their rights were violated when they were suspended from their public functions before being sentenced.

One of the 15 members of the committee that signed the opinion has added a partially dissenting opinion, in which he affirms that Puigdemont did not exhaust the internal legal channels before presenting this complaint -which would formally prevent it from being admitted- and in which considers that he did not suffer a violation of Article 25 of the Covenant, but that he “deliberately did not respect the law and the decisions of the Constitutional and Supreme Court.”

Puigdemont also denounced that the Constitutional Court (TC) issued precautionary measures to prevent him from submitting to a remote investiture session, as he wanted to do to avoid being arrested if he returned to Spain. However, on this point the committee does not share Puigdemont’s arguments and points out that there is “no right to exercise certain political rights or a right of return to exercise them –even if this could motivate the refusal to extradite or deport the person –, particularly when the physical presence requirement seeks to protect the political rights of other parliamentarians and, indirectly, of their electorate”.

In this sense, the committee adds that “even when he evaded justice, the author was able to exercise various political rights outside the territory of the State party, including his candidacy as a deputy” to Parliament and vote by proxy in plenary until he was suspended. .

