The former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, on the run in Belgium for five and a half years, has demanded this Thursday that the Supreme Court, through his lawyer, adapt the criminal case against him to the “passing of time”, to the sentence of the process dictated in 2019 and to the new “reality” created by the reform of the Penal Code that the Government of Pedro Sánchez and ERC agreed to at the end of last year. The court has held a hearing to review the appeals of Puigdemont and the former Catalan councilors Antoni Comín and Lluís Puig, also fugitives, against the decision of Supreme Court magistrate Pablo Llarena to partially maintain his prosecution after this reform of the Penal Code . During the session, the prosecutor Javier Zaragoza has accused Puigdemont of using “tricks” to “confuse and bog down” his legal proceedings in Spain, which he has considered “an abuse of rights and procedural fraud” after being “five years gone.” “They are only available to the Justice for what benefits them, to appeal everything,” he said. Zaragoza has remarked that it is “the only time in history that a rebel has been able to exercise all rights and has not acquired any burden.”

After the reform of the Criminal Code, which the Executive and ERC agreed with the express purpose of reducing the punishment of the independence leaders of the process, the examining magistrate Pablo Llarena maintained the prosecution of Puigdemont, Comín and Puig for the crime of aggravated embezzlement (and not for the attenuated embezzlement that the Government introduced in that reform) and replaced the crime of sedition (which has disappeared from the Penal Code ) for that of disobedience. The judge rejected the allegation of the State Prosecutor’s Office that the new crime of aggravated public disorder should be applied to those accused of sedition.

More information

The defense of expresident He has already appealed, in vain, against that decision by Llarena (since he considered that the prosecution should be annulled in its entirety) now he has filed another appeal before the Supreme Court in which he asks to annul the national arrest warrants and revoke the prosecution of Puigdemont and the ex-counselors The objective of Puigdemont’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, is “to adapt the procedure to the reality created by the executive and legislative powers”, in reference to the reform of the Penal Code. This reform was disdained by Puigdemont at first, although now his defense appeals to it to request the annulment of the case, alleging that it has created a new legal reality. “No one is responsible for the mess of a deplorable penal reform,” Boye said. The lawyer has stressed that the initial indictment has become “outdated”, also due to the “elapse of time” and other facts, such as the judgment of the process and the reform of the Criminal Code that repeals sedition and modifies embezzlement, something that, in his opinion, places the procedure in “a scenario of procedural confusion.” “It is time to reorder this,” he said.

The prosecutor has responded that the only thing that the fugitive ex-leaders want is to “combine the matter more procedurally to continue raising new battles”, and that the passage of time in this case only has a few responsible: those who fled to avoid making themselves available to justice . “All this procedural bogging down has not been the work of the court, nor of the Prosecutor’s Office, nor of the Lawyers: it has been the work of the appellants,” he stated. Along the same lines, the State’s lawyer, Rosa Seoane, has responded to Puigdemont’s defense that “so many things have happened” because “after five years of the indictment they have not submitted to Justice”, for which they are “procedurally frozen” since 2018. Vox, for its part, has disagreed with the decision of magistrate Pablo Llarena not to classify the facts in the new crime of aggravated public disorder.

The defense of Lluís Puig has requested that his prosecution for embezzlement be annulled, alleging that he did not make any payment from the Ministry of Culture and, in any case, has demanded that the new type of attenuated embezzlement be applied to him, which contemplates penalties of between one and four years in prison.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe