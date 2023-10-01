Former president Carles Puigdemont participates by videoconference in the 1-O commemoration event in Barcelona. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The profound difference between the strategies of Esquerra Republicana and Junts per Catalunya in the negotiation to invest Pedro Sánchez has once again become evident this Sunday, during the different events commemorating the sixth anniversary of the unilateral referendum of 2017. While the president and national coordinator of ERC, Pere Aragonès, has taken advantage of his institutional message to insist on linking the socialist vote to progress in holding an agreed vote, the founder of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, has ignored any reference to the negotiations already that approach in the central event organized by the Consell per la República, an entity that he himself presides over.

The secessionist groups in the Parliament forced, last Friday, the approval of a resolution that outlined the approach that Aragonès launched on Tuesday in the General Policy Debate in the Parliament. Until then, the center of the negotiations between the PSOE and the pro-independence parties had been the approval of an amnesty law for those prosecuted for the process. The very strict entry of the condition of the referendum raised all the alarms, since the biggest red line for Sánchez was thus touched.

Puigdemont, a month ago in Brussels, offered a conference in which he outlined the conditions to sit down and explore the investiture and, indeed, mentioned the recognition of the right to self-determination as a point to be addressed in the negotiation. However, the approach was open enough so that it did not generate a blockage from the start and therefore it was surprising to those around us that ERC opted for something more restrictive. Hence, all eyes were focused today on how the pro-independence supporters would react and, especially, on the speech of the fled MEP in Brussels.

Once again, the difference in visions has become evident and predicts a few weeks of much push and pull between the former partners. Aragonès, in an intervention from Fonollosa (Barcelona), has defended the referendum as the only possible solution to the sovereignty conflict in Catalonia. “Six years after October 1, I want to emphasize clarity of objectives, self-determination and amnesty. And firmness in all areas, also in negotiation, as a way to make them possible,” said the Republican. And despite recognizing that the positions are very far apart with the socialists, he has avoided any shelving message, advocating leaving room for political negotiation where, he has defended, the elusive independence unity is most necessary.

Aragonès has welcomed the fact that the texts supporting the amnesty and self-determination negotiations made by the Parliament are the first shared roadmap of the independence movement “in a long time” and has asked for efforts to be added to take advantage of the pressure that the arithmetic of Congress allows them. “Everyone must be clear that amnesty alone does not resolve the conflict,” added the Republican, sending a message to those who believe that it will be enough for Sánchez to simply comply with that condition.

Calls for unity have also come from former president Puigdemont. And yet, he has not spared a couple of darts against the Republicans and has completely ignored any reference to the conversations about the investiture in his speech at the Consell per la República event. The MEP has insisted on criticizing ERC for trying to belittle the mandate for independence that he insists came from the 1-O polls and asked that the common values ​​that made that vote possible guide “the work that remains to be done, without losing points.” cardinal nor underselling them by looking for personal solutions instead of taking steps forward for collective progress.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The coincidence in the calendar, this year, of the sixth anniversary of the unilateral referendum in Catalonia and the negotiations for the investiture, has pushed the independence groups to have to raise the tone of demands within their bases. This, even knowing that it may not be understood in the local context of contacts to ensure the continuity of the PSOE and Sumar Executive.

The Catalan National Assembly has directly charged in its speech against any attempt at negotiation. Its president, Dolors Feliu, has insisted on the same maximalist approach of the last Diada and has asked that, after the amnesty, the Unilateral Declaration of Independence be removed from the freezer. “If the Government and this Parliament, with 52% of the pro-independence votes, do not dare to do so or do not want to, let them call elections,” she reiterated.

The Servei Català de Trànsit has reported this Sunday morning of delays on roads such as C-31 due to several demonstrations called, among others, by the so-called Committee for the Defense of the Republic (CDR). Several columns of people bound for the old Modelo prison in the Catalan capital have left on foot from various towns such as Sitges, Badalona, ​​El Prat de Llobregat, Montcada i Reixac or Sant Cugat.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter