Carles Puigdemont has turned protests for immediate amnesty into a new battlefront. The former Catalan president and Junts MEP Toni Comín have filed a complaint with the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) against the investigating judge in the case of the Catalan president. processthe magistrate Pablo Llarena, for the “unjustified and repeated delay in the processing and resolution” of the appeals to the application of the amnesty law. In a document prepared by the lawyer Gonzalo Boye, the governing body of the judges is asked to investigate this delay, considering that the judge of the Supreme Court has incurred in a disciplinary infraction of the Organic Law of the Judiciary by having “far exceeded the period provided” in the order to resolve the appeals.

Puigdemont burst into Barcelona two weeks ago, only to escape again from the strong police presence that had been set up to arrest him. Now back in Belgium, he has tried to justify his unusual operation with several messages on social media, which even confused JuntsxCat deputies. On Monday afternoon he was expected at a public event at the Universitat Catalana d’Estiu, in Prades (south of France), but he finally decided to send a video and not attend the meeting.

The former Catalan president maintains that the failure of some judges to comply with the amnesty law is “a hybrid coup d’état” and he uses this argument to justify his brief reappearance in Barcelona and sudden escape on 8 August. He maintains that this staging served to “challenge a repressive State”, but without prolonging the challenge any longer than necessary: ​​“it would not have been of any use to let myself be arrested”, he said. Along the same lines, his lawyer Gonzalo Boye justifies the complaint to the CGPJ on the basis that the appeals presented, more than a month ago, against the resolution that excludes Puigdemont from the amnesty remain unresolved. “The failure to observe the legally established times during the exercise of judicial functions or powers has its disciplinary response in very serious, serious and minor offences”.

The appeals were filed, specifically, against the judge’s ruling that the amnesty was inapplicable to the crime of embezzlement that Puigdemont and Comín are accused of. At least the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office and the defence of the secretary general of ERC, Marta Rovira, and the former minister Lluís Puig also appealed that decision.

The lawyer claims that “the complainants have submitted two reminders of the pendency of said appeals for reform.” “There is no doubt that the magistrate has had particular knowledge of the particular circumstances of the matter, having been specifically informed of its delay up to two times, despite which he has continued without dealing with it,” he maintains.

All this, he emphasizes in his writing, despite the fact that Llarena left “without effect his vacation license with the obvious desire to supervise the capture” of the former president“Which, in addition to demonstrating the malicious nature of the delay, indicates that there is no justified reason of any kind for not resolving within the legal deadline,” he concludes.

The ANC has stressed that the appearance in Barcelona and subsequent escape of the former president of the Generalitat “benefits the entire independence movement” and was “a great step towards undermining the attempt at institutional and political normalisation” of the amnesty law. The Assembly, which is chaired by Lluís Llach, supports Puigdemont’s strategy, but criticises Esquerra for supporting Illa’s investiture and culminating “its break with the unitary strategy” of the independence movement.

While Puigdemont is fighting to finally benefit from the amnesty law, his party has reacted with criticism to the recent appointments made by the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, to form his government team. The parliamentary group of JxCat has requested that Illa appear before the plenary session of the Parliament to give explanations about the composition of the Government and the appointment of temporary positions. The request is based on the hiring of Yolanda Collboni, sister of Jaume Collboni, socialist mayor of Barcelona, ​​as advisor to the Ministry of the Presidency and on the choice of Sílvia Paneque’s chief of staff. According to the information provided by the Catalan parliamentary group, Girona newspaperthe Territory Councillor has chosen her partner, Alfons Jiménez, for the position.

In a statement released on Monday, JxCat said that these appointments “are two clear cases of nepotism” and deplored “this far from exemplary practice, which further worsens the disaffection of citizens towards politics and negatively impacts the country’s institutions.”

The Catalan PP also criticised the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, on Monday for creating a “socialist shack by recruiting relatives” of members of the PSC and called for a drastic reduction in the political structure of the Government.

For his part, Puigdemont has avoided participating in person this Monday in the presentation of a book at the Universitat Catalana d’Estiu (UCE) in Prada de Conflent (France), where he was scheduled to attend. He did not attend, although he could be seen online at the book presentation. Colpisme. From military violence to judicial lawfareby Damià del Clot, through a previously recorded video message. “Thank you for allowing me to speak through this video message, I cannot do it in person, as I told my friend Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas months ago,” Puigdemont said at the beginning of his speech, in which he warned against the “hybrid coup drive” that exists in the State, reports Efe.