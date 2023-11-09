Carles Puigdemont closed a cycle yesterday, that of the independence challenge that he led in 2017, and opened another, who knows if that of a second ‘procés’, but this time negotiated with the socialists. In the same place where six years ago he appeared before the media (the press club of the Belgian capital) after fleeing to Brussels shortly after declaring the independence of Catalonia, the sovereigntist leader celebrated the agreement with the socialists – this Friday it will be ratified by the national council of Junts and the militancy will speak out over the weekend – which, in their opinion, could open an “unprecedented stage” that culminates in a “historic” pact to resolve the conflict and which, among other issues, could favor their return to Catalonia. Of course, he would return with amnesty and not after defeating Spanish justice in the European courts, as he had been promising to his faithful for years.

Puigdemont has signed the surrender pact, which puts an end to a six-year flight, said the most radical factions of the independence movement. These sectors have conditioned the negotiation at all times, since the future of Junts is at stake in its fight with ERC. Puigdemont tried at all times to sell the agreement with the socialists as something that has nothing to do with the alliance that PSOE and ERC have maintained these last four years. “The ‘in exchange for nothing’ goes to the trash can of history,” he said about the Republicans’ pacts in the previous legislature. “To do the same, Junts is not necessary,” he stressed.

The former president of the Generalitat admitted that the pact signed with Pedro Sánchez does not resolve anything today and that a “historical mistrust” continues to exist. But he decided to be ambitious and even stuck out his chest, ensuring that they have not had to apologize or acknowledge that crimes were committed on 1-O. And although Santos Cerdán, number three of the PSOE, said that it is a legislative pact, Puigdemont did not take it for granted. Stability, then, is in the air. It will only be possible if there is compliance with what was agreed, through what he described as permanent negotiation.

He thus warned that there must be progress and agreements in the two folders that he considers key, that of the national recognition of Catalonia, with self-determination as a central issue, and that which refers to the fiscal deficit, with the ultimate objective of a Catalan-style quota. . Sánchez will have to earn stability “agreement by agreement”, “trench by trench”, “day by day”, he warned. He even seemed defiant: “We have not set any other limit for ourselves other than the will of the people of Catalonia.”

The Parliament as the only limit collides with the premise of the PSOE that everything that is agreed upon is within the Constitution and also opens the door to resuming the unilateral route in the future. Six years ago, the only limit was set by the Catalan Chamber and the independence movement approved the laws of disconnection, 1-O and the DUI.

Foreign verifier



Puigdemont, in any case, has also rectified. He had been defending unilateralism for six years and ensuring that he had nothing to negotiate with Madrid. He also said actively and passively that he would not facilitate Sánchez’s inauguration. Now, for the first time in five years, he enters the equation of Spanish governance.

In any case, the nationalist leader did not present the agreement as “historic”, as he expressed on September 5. So, he set the red lines for the negotiation. He demanded an amnesty law, a mediator, the recognition of the independence movement as a valid interlocutor and the national recognition of Catalonia. He has not agreed to a referendum as he defended. And the aforementioned national recognition remains pending.

What has been agreed upon is a negotiation forum with an international verifier where self-determination will be on the table. And it achieves a complete amnesty law “without excluding the victims of the dirty war.” “We have signed a framework agreement to begin a negotiation that contributes to the resolution of the conflict,” he stated. Regarding the mediator, he said that the name of the people who will be part has already been agreed upon. He will not be Spanish nor will he act in Spain, since the former president wants to continue leading the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Parliament yesterday rejected a motion from the CUP to constitute a paper that drafts a new referendum law, as in 2017, and to be able to hold a consultation like that of 1-O before the end of the legislature. The CUP was left alone in its defense, since ERC and Junts abstained.