The president of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, warned this Tuesday the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, that they have lost “the trust” they gave him and that “in no way” will they renew it while “the strategy that aims to plunge” Catalonia “into social, economic, linguistic and national decline”. He said it through a video on his X account, a day after Sánchez stated that he would “evidently” meet with him and the leader of ERC, Oriol Junqueras.

Puigdemont’s words come at a time when the post-convergents threaten to endanger the stability of the legislature. And Junts has claimed, through a non-law proposal in the Congress of Deputies, that Sánchez submit to a question of trust, because he considers that he is not fulfilling his commitments included in the investiture agreement.

Puigdemont has said that “the two socialist presidents, the Catalan and the Spanish, They have believed that the support they received gave them a blank check to try another deception like that of the Transition.” He has also assured that neither of the two “wanted in any way” the amnesty law. “We had to tear it out of their hands, hands still dirty from the repression of which they are co-responsible and in favor of which they demonstrated together with the extreme right,” he stated.

Furthermore, he has criticized that Salvador Illa and Pedro Sánchez They try to show that “political and judicial repression for seven years has not existed,” nor the “suffering” of seeing political leaders “between three and four years in prison for non-existent crimes”, of having to read their name in “delirious judicial dossiers” or of “seven long years of permanently threatened exile”.

The video in Puigdemont has accused him of taking advantage of that moment to “foster propaganda promoted by Spanish nationalism” since the Catalans began “to mobilize and vote for the independence” of Catalonia.

He has also said that The PSC is a party “that the vast majority of Catalans did not vote for” and that it is “turning the page, erasing history and writing an invented one in which Catalonia has no national problems and in which the relationship with Spain has to be based on not demanding anything, in case they cut off the tap “. He has also assured that Illa “ignores millions of Catalans” who do not think like him”, although he has “a minority government, which is not capable of presenting the Budgets on time.”

“We have to start working so that they don’t do it again,” said Puigdemont. He added that “Catalonia is a nation” and that “it will never live normally” as long as it has a “forced dependence on Spain”, and he ended his speech with a “long live free Catalonia”.