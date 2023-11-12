Marquez close to the end of an era

The last four races of the 2023 MotoGP world championship will represent the constant approach at Marc Marquez’s farewell from the official Honda, a team with which the Spaniard won six world titles in the premier class of the MotoGP. From next season, however, #93 will move on Ducatiand more specifically in the team Gresini, where he will also become the new teammate of his brother Alex. A choice, that of ending his marriage with the Japanese company, which seemed likely to materialize for some time, as recently made official.

Free to go

In this regard he gave a long interview to the Iberian newspaper AS Alberto PuigTeam Principal of Honda, who underlined one of the main philosophies ofGolden Wing: “Honda has a lot of respect and appreciation for the contribution that Marc has given to the company, with the results he has achieved, and we ourselves believe that he also has respect for Honda – he has declared – that’s why we made the decision to let him go, but above all because at Honda, if a rider doesn’t want to ride our bikes or is happier elsewhere, the philosophy is to never forcibly restrain a rider. The rider must stay at Honda and race with us if he is happy and if everything goes well, otherwise we believe it is not the ideal situation for a factory that is dedicated to racing or for a rider who races every weekend and takes risks . We tried to make him stay – He admitted – but the only way to convince a champion is with facts, that is, by improving the bike. It’s true that today we couldn’t give him what he asked for. We are working on it and have very interesting plans for the future, but in Márquez’s case we didn’t arrive in time.”

The regrets

Marquez’s departure towards a satellite team, moreover, will take place with the termination of the contract of the Spanish rider with Honda, given that the two parties would have interrupted or continued the marriage at the end of 2024. An aspect not particularly appreciated by Puig, at least partially: “On a personal level it doesn’t make me feel good, because the relationship I have with Marc is very good – commented – On a company level, it’s clear that we weren’t able to make the bike he needed. It is also true that they were very bad years. We took his worst years, because everything related to the shoulder was very complicated for him and for us. In the end, there was an accumulation of circumstances, almost all of them negative, that didn’t help at all. I believe that if Marc hadn’t had that accident in Jerez, things would have been different. He wouldn’t have stopped, he would have been on the bike and, certainly, the bike would have evolved differently. But talking about everything that has passed obviously doesn’t work.”

Emotions and future duties

A new chapter will therefore open for Marquez with the Gresini-branded Ducati, which could allow him to return to victory. If this were to happen, Puig would still experience it with regret: “When I have been with a rider who has left, I have always been happy with his results, and in Marc’s case probably even more so with the way he treated me on a personal level – he added – obviously he is a champion and all the fans of the motorbike world and all of us who feel involved, in my case having also been a rider, know that if he did well and won again it would be a milestone and, obviously, I would be happy. I will be happy if Marquez wins again, but I want to beat him. This doesn’t take away the fact that I work at Honda, that we have to develop a bike, that we will have riders and that our goal is to win, whoever it may be.”. Regarding the person who will replace Marquez, Puig did not say too much about the names of the possible candidates, but clarified one aspect: “We have never dealt with Zarco“.