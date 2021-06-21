The former rider and now Honda’s sporting director keeps his feet on the ground and is aware that, without taking away the slightest credit, Marc Marquez’s victory in Germany will not solve the team’s problems in one fell swoop.

“Winning at Sachsenring is very important. It was an incredibly important day, but it was even more important for the rider,” explained Alberto Puig in his Monday account.

“Marc Marquez has suffered for a long time, without races, without results, and this is very painful for a rider like him. We must appreciate what he has done and thank him for all his efforts during this period. Then what he has done in Germany. it was really amazing, “he admitted. “It was a special day to say thanks to everyone, especially Marc”.

Marquez’s victory ended a winless period of 581 days for both him and Honda.

“For a company like Honda, which has always been used to winning many races in its history, this period has been very painful. But we understand that life can be difficult sometimes and we have some difficulties right now. overcome them in the best possible way by trying to solve the problems of the RC213V. We know we have some weaknesses, “he acknowledged.

While Marquez’s victory was impressive, Puig is aware that it won’t cover all the problems that the Japanese prototype currently has.

“We know that Marc is not at 100%, but Sunday was an important day, because we were able to get a win, even if we don’t think our problems are solved. We will work to give all our riders, not only to Marc, the best possible bike “.

The big question now is whether this result will change Honda’s course of the season.

“Honestly I don’t think so. I think we have to solve our problems and Marc has yet to keep recovering. We will have ups and downs for the rest of the season. The Sachsenring result was very important, but it doesn’t mean that we have solved everything. a mistake, we should think about what we can improve little by little and face the new battle in Assen “, he concluded.