Puig Brands’ listing on the Stock Exchange last May was strongly supported at the start; first, with the placement, which was fast and the demand covered the offer several times over, and then, with the coverage of the analysts, since 78% of the recommendations are for buying and there are none for selling. The value has also been part of the Ibex since July 22. However, the opinion of the professionals has not been transferred to the investors. The share follows a trajectory of ups and downs, it has reached lows at the end of July, and the result is that it is trading slightly above the initial price, which was 24.5 euros. The market consensus sets a valuation of 29.43 euros, which leaves a potential rise of 18%.

It is precisely in this assessment that there is the greatest discrepancy among experts, at a time when the luxury sector, which includes Puig, is facing pressure on the stock market due to the Chinese slowdown. It should also be noted that the perfume, cosmetics and fashion group has floated class B shares on the stock market, which have limited voting rights.

Bank of America (BofA), for example, says that with “a P/E of 24 times it is trading at an unjustified 20% discount to its competitors, considering the higher growth profile.” The bank has initiated coverage with a target price of 30 euros, and highlights that Puig belongs to “an attractive category where it is the fourth largest player in the fast-growing prestige fragrances area,” that “90% of sales come from private labels,” and recalls “the potential for future M&A opportunities that are expected to be abundant given the fragmentation in the beauty industry.”

Goldman Sachs argues that “the group has been very active in recent years, diversifying into skin care with Uriage, makeup with Charlotte Tilbury and, more recently, with Byredo and Barbara Sturm.” Puig also owns brands such as Carolina Herrera, Nina Ricci and Adolfo Domínguez, among others.

With a business development view, BofA estimates an average annual organic sales growth of 11% for the next three years due to the momentum of fragrances worldwide driven by generation Z in the West, Europe and the US, and the high potential in China.”

The aging population will be another spur for Puig, according to Goldman Sachs. “The over-65 age group will grow at a rate of 3% between 2022 and 2040, compared to the 15-64 age group, which will grow at 0.7%. Major companies are looking to take advantage of this opportunity by shifting their marketing emphasis from anti-aging to looking and feeling good at any age.” In addition, analysts note that the increase in skin sensitivity in this golden age “will be a tailwind in breakthrough dermatological care.”

JP Morgan’s view is that “Puig offers an attractive structural growth story within European commodities. It is a bet on the current global fragrance boom, coupled with diversification and expansion into prestige makeup and skincare. Its portfolio is exposed to underlying market growth of 8%, versus the global beauty average of 5%.”

Morningstar, however, estimates a fair value of 23 euros for the share. “While we maintain a favourable view on growth prospects, Puig faces several challenges. Outsourcing the manufacturing of premium cosmetics may hamper its ability to quickly adapt to changes in fashion and customise products and packaging to help it stand out in a saturated market. In addition, while Charlotte Tilbury has built a successful digital presence in the UK by leveraging the founder’s celebrity connections to drive brand adoption, it may take time to develop in new, large markets such as the US, where digital media influencers and beauty product buyers behave differently,” the firm explains.

The market will have the opportunity to check the company again on September 6, when it presents the results of its first fiscal semester. In 2023, it earned 16% more.

With a vision of dividend distribution for 2025 Puig’s market capitalisation remains at around the 14 billion euros with which it entered the Ibex. This figure places the firm very close to Repsol and ahead of ACS, Acciona and the banks Sabadell, Bankinter and Unicaja, among others. Its debut was the largest on the Spanish stock market since Aena in 2015. After a rise in the first month that reached 12%, the value reached a minimum on 12 August and has managed to recover 95% since then. In the prospectus for the offer, the company acknowledges that it has no “dividend policy”. However, its intention is to distribute dividends in the near future in a “prudent” manner, approximately 40% of profits, in line with its remuneration history. Thus, it expects to make the first distribution in 2025, charged to the 2024 results.

