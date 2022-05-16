The five new directors appointed by the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, have taken possession of their positions this Monday through the respective portfolio delivery acts. Puig has justified the changes alleging that the facts have changed, the context has changed and “the energy revolution and the pandemic force us to change”. “This new Consell was born with the mission of relaunching the Valencian Community and guiding the Government’s action towards the transformations that will mark this decade”, said the president.

“We changed to delve into the three main axes of the Valencian road: stability, agreement and solutions”, stressed the president of the Generalitat. “To be more efficient in creating jobs, strengthening well-being and fair sustainability, against intolerance and Manichaeism”, he pointed out, while stressing the need to continue working on equality between men and women (with a government with more women than men), in social equality and in respect for the planet. In this latest challenge, he has gone so far as to say that this will be the first Consell “with the clear guideline of protecting the planet, not as an ethical obligation, but as an opportunity”.

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana announced on Saturday the appointments of five directors, with Arcadi Spain as the new director of Finance and the Economic Model, replacing Vicent Soler; Raquel Tamarit as Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, replacing Vicent Marzà; Miguel Mínguez as Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, replacing Ana Barceló; Rebeca Torro as Minister of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, a portfolio previously held by Arcadi Spain; and Josefina Bueno as Minister of Innovation, Universities, Science and Digital Society, as Carolina Pascual’s successor. “A doctor, a teacher, a professor, an economist and a lawyer, with solvent and experienced management profiles,” Puig summarized.

Each of them has been given a task. Spain has demanded a “broad look to put the Ministry of Finance and Productive Model at the service of economic transformation and the use of each euro of European funds. Tamarit has been required to promote the new Valencian FP by adapting it to the new production model and turning it into a synonym of excellence and opportunity. Miguel Mínguez, as the new Minister of Health, has been entrusted with the task of making a “leap” in the modernization of the Valencian Public Health. To Torró, as head of Territorial Policy, the acceleration of renewable energies as a top priority, as well as promoting public works to boost the economy. Finally, the new Minister of Innovation has asked for more innovation to increase opportunities for companies and more science that places the Valencian Community at the forefront of development.

The remodeling in the Valencian regional executive comes after two weeks ago the socialist spokesman in the Valencian Courts, Manolo Mata, presented his resignation to act as defense attorney for the main plotter of the Azud case, who allegedly distributed bribes to charges of the PP and PSPV. The relief in this position led to the remodeling by appointing the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, as her substitute in the spokesperson. While Puig pondered the changes, Compromís, a member of the Government of the Botànic, went ahead of the Socialists with the resignation of Vicent Marzà as Minister of Education, who will be relieved by his party colleague Raquel Tamarit.

“Relaunching the Valencian Community in a decisive year”, giving “a new impetus” to government action with the help of European funds and “accelerating the transformation” of the productive fabric were the axes that the president of the Generalitat himself highlighted to explain the most voluminous remodeling undertaken in his seven years at the head of the Generalitat. “It is not a change of government for the elections; it is to face this decade of opportunities”.