Question marks for 2024

The telenovela continues unabated future of Marc Marquez in MotoGPseemingly increasingly distant from Honda and with the glimmer of a signature with Ducati of the Gresini team for 2024 which is constantly getting bigger. To support this hypothesis, which was also at the center of attention during the free practice sessions of the San Marino Grand Prix, were other declarations not only from the person concerned, who let it be known that he had already decided on his own future, but also from Paul CiabattiSporting Director of Ducati.

Marquez in Gresini? Word to Ciabatti

In fact, the Borgo Panigale manager did not rule out such a scenario a priori, as can be guessed from an interview given to DAZN: “I don’t have much to add – he has declared – of course, as has been said, it’s an independent team and normally when we talk in the paddock it’s because there’s a modicum of truth. As far as we are concerned, we are in a situation where we know that in principle the two Repsol Honda riders are under contract for next season, and what is happening is mostly between them, Honda and Gresini. Ducati’s strategy is clear, but that of an independent team can be very different. At the moment we are waiting to see what happens and, if something happens in this direction, we will try to manage it in the best possible way”.

Honda in silence

While Ciabatti therefore did not deny the possibility of a negotiation between the Japanese manufacturer and Gresini, other declarations have been received from the official Honda team regarding this possible step, this time from the Team Manager Alberto Puig: “According to the contract, Marc will be a Honda rider next year, but other than that I can’t add anything else because we don’t have much information – said a Canal+ – the contract exists and should be respected, but I can’t add anything else. We should ask him directly why he doesn’t answer questions about his future at Honda. If I had some more information I would say it, but as I said I have not received any specific information, and I keep saying and thinking that the relationship between him and Honda will continue. Of course I can understand him not being happy with the results, but we can’t say anything from us. The problem is that of being able to improve the performance of the bike. I don’t want to think about what could happen in the next tests for 2024; I’ll wait for Monday’s practice and we’ll see how the bike is. During this weekend there will be meetings between Marc and the Honda managersbut at the moment there is nothing special and in any case I can’t give information because I don’t have it”.