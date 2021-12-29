From the accident suffered on July 19, 2020, the career of Marc Marquez has slowed down sharply. The eight-time world champion from Cervera in fact had to face a long rehabilitation process to be able to return to the saddle of his Honda nine months later, at the 2021 Portuguese GP. having to live with excessive fatigue of the injured arm. However, this did not stop him from climbing three times on the top step of the podium – Sachsenring, Austin and Misano -, before being stopped by a new unfortunate event, the fall in motocross training that caused him a recurrence of diplopia ( double vision) already experienced in 2011. The latest news speaks of positive evolution, but it is not yet clear when the Spanish champion will be able to meet again on the track.

Alberto Puig, in charge of the Honda HRC team, he wanted to praise, during a documentary released on Dazn Spain, its pilot: “To be honest, we haven’t given him the best bike this year either. Probably few know the real conditions in which Marc raced this year, with one arm not at 100% and recovering. Only he knows what he did and how he won those three races“. And he concluded: “Marc is a very, very special guy. He’s the Michael Jordan of motorcycles, an above average rider “.