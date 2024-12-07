Puig shares closed this Friday’s session with a fall of 3.51%, being the most punished value on the Ibex 35, after the company announced the withdrawal of some batches of product due to a quality problem.

The fall of the company’s titles, which debuted this year, became at some points in the login of more than 8%. At closing, the share price was 18.99 euros.

Puig announced this Thursday that he will begin a voluntary withdrawal of some batches of the product Airbrush Flawless Setting Spra and its brand ‘Charlotte Tilbury’ by identifying “an isolated quality problem in a limited number of batches.”

In a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), he explained that the problem “does not make the product unsafe” and that there are no other products of the brand affected.

The company said it expects the recall to have “an impact on performance” of its makeup business segment, although it does not expect it to have a material impact on the company’s annual result.